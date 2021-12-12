Glads Fall Late in Greenville
December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (10-9-2-0) fell late to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-9-1-1) in a 3-2 decision at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta held the advantage into the middle of the third period, but two unanswered goals from Greenville led to a 3-2 defeat for the Gladiators.
Greenville took a 1-0 lead early in the first period after a power-play goal by Diego Cuglietta (3:02).
Kameron Kielly leveled the game at 1-1 for the Glads early in the second period after he collected the puck in the low slot and fired it past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon (1:30).
Atlanta took a 2-1 advantage midway through the second period on a rebound opportunity after Derek Topatigh sent a laser from the blue line that Mike Pelech redirected into the back of the net (11:56).
Liam Pecararo tied the game for Greenville in the middle of the third when he knocked a rebound into the Atlanta net (8:24).
Atlanta had opportunities to retake the lead in the third period on a series of power plays, but the Gladiators' specialty unit was kept in check by the Swamp Rabbits. Frederic Letourneau scored a shorthanded goal late in the third period to give Greenville a 3-2 lead (16:39).
Chris Nell finished the game with 25 saves on 28 shots. John Lethermon also recorded 21 saves on 23 shots for the Swamp Rabbits.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2021
- Grizzlies Take Rubber Match against Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Split Weekend Set - Wheeling Nailers
- Indy Falls to Kalamazoo in Sunday Afternoon Game - Indy Fuel
- Slaker, K-Wings Bounce Back vs Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Glads Fall Late in Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Come up Short in 5-4 OT Loss vs Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- A Near-Perfect Newfoundland Road Trip - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - December 12 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Lions Looking to Start a New Winning Streak - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- IceHogs Assign a Pair of Forwards to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Closes Weekend Today in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Seek Third Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 4:05 PM - Allen Americans
- 3-Goal Third Period Leads Heartlanders to Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Hirano Scores in 4-1 Loss - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Teddy Bears Rain 44 Seconds In, Steelheads Sweep Stingrays, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Power Play Carries Rapid City Past Kansas City, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.