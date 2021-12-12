Glads Fall Late in Greenville

December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (10-9-2-0) fell late to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-9-1-1) in a 3-2 decision at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta held the advantage into the middle of the third period, but two unanswered goals from Greenville led to a 3-2 defeat for the Gladiators.

Greenville took a 1-0 lead early in the first period after a power-play goal by Diego Cuglietta (3:02).

Kameron Kielly leveled the game at 1-1 for the Glads early in the second period after he collected the puck in the low slot and fired it past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon (1:30).

Atlanta took a 2-1 advantage midway through the second period on a rebound opportunity after Derek Topatigh sent a laser from the blue line that Mike Pelech redirected into the back of the net (11:56).

Liam Pecararo tied the game for Greenville in the middle of the third when he knocked a rebound into the Atlanta net (8:24).

Atlanta had opportunities to retake the lead in the third period on a series of power plays, but the Gladiators' specialty unit was kept in check by the Swamp Rabbits. Frederic Letourneau scored a shorthanded goal late in the third period to give Greenville a 3-2 lead (16:39).

Chris Nell finished the game with 25 saves on 28 shots. John Lethermon also recorded 21 saves on 23 shots for the Swamp Rabbits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.