Indy Falls to Kalamazoo in Sunday Afternoon Game

KALAMAZOO - The Indy Fuel wrapped up their four-game road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon.

The Wings struck early in the first with a goal from Jake Slaker. Halfway through the period, the Fuel's Chris Cameron was called for interference. Shortly after coming up empty-handed on the power play, Kalamazoo's Logan Lambdin made it 2-0. The period ended with a shot count of 14-5 in favor of the Wings.

Indy got more aggressive in Kalamazoo's zone, notching eight shots on goal throughout the second period. The Wings' Tanner Sorenson made it 3-0 late in the second, but with 2:27 left, the Fuel's Spencer Watson cut down the deficit making it 3-1.

Shortly into the third period, back-to-back penalties against Kalamazoo gave Indy a five-on-three advantage, allowing the Fuel's Watson to score his second goal of the game on a rebound. Fuel goaltender Tom Aubrun knocked the puck out of play at 8:16 resulting in a delay of game penalty. Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor took advantage of the opportunity and doubled their lead. Indy pulled Aubrun from the net with 4.07 on the clock, giving the Wings' Sorenson the chance to score his second goal of the game, solidifying Kalamazoo's 5-2 win.

The Fuel return home to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, December 17 where they'll take on the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7 PM.

