A Near-Perfect Newfoundland Road Trip
December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions ended their three-game road trip to St. John's, Newfoundland on Sunday afternoon in fine style with a 5-4 overtime victory.
After a first period that produced no goals, the Lions' Nicolas Larivière scored to give Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later Riley McCourt of the Growlers replied to even the score at 1-1. Midway through the second, Louis-Philippe Denis and Cédric Montminy each scored within a 30-second time span to give the Lions a two-goal lead. Near the end of the period, Newfoundland's Zack O'Brien scored to narrow the Lions' lead to 3-2.
The Growlers started the third with Todd Skirving scoring to tie the game at 3-3. Trois-Rivières' Anthony Nellis then gave the Lions a one-goal lead but four minutes later it was Newfoundland's Ty Pelton-Byce who knotted the score at 4-4. Off to overtime.
The Lions' Mathieu Brodeur scored the winner near the end of the overtime period by slamming in a rebound. Final score: Lions 5 - Growlers 4. The Lions ended their six-game road trip (three games in Florida and three in Newfoundland) with a 5-1-0 record.
The Lions' next home game will be December 15 when the Maine Mariners visit Trois-Rivières at the Colisée Vidéotron.
