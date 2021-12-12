Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in Tulsa

Utah Grizzlies (12-8-1, 25 points, .595 Win %) at Tulsa Oilers (11-6-0-1, 23 points, .639 Win %)

Sunday, December 12, 2021. BOK Center. 3:05 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the rubber match of the 3 game road trip in Tulsa. Tulsa won 7-3 on December 8th and Utah won 4-3 on December 9th. Utah is 2-1-1 vs Tulsa this season. Ben Tardif (2 goals, 3 assists) has a point in all 3 games he's played for Utah. Andrew Nielsen has a point in 7 of his last 9 games.

Last Game: A Night of Firsts in Tulsa

On December 9th it was a night of firsts for the Utah Grizzlies as 3 different skaters scored their first pro goals. Benjamin Tardif got his first on an unassisted shorthanded goal 6:55 into the game. Tardif scored again on the power play 3:39 into the second period. Kyle Pouncy scored his first 7:46 into the second period. Pouncy played at Northland College from 2017-2020 where he holds the all-time scoring record for points by a defenseman. Zac Robbins scored with 2:55 left in regulation to give Utah a 4-2 lead. The Grizz eventually won 4-3 so Robbins goal turned out to be the game winner. Robbins is the 10th different Grizzlies player to get a game winning goal this season.

Save That Puck Mason Weyland It's His First as a Pro

Equipment Manager Mason Weyland has been busy early in the season collecting pucks for players who scored their first pro goals. There have been 15 instances this season where a Grizzlies player has scored their first professional goal.

October 22nd- Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan.

October 23rd - Tyler Penner and Nate Clurman.

October 30th- Connor Graham.

October 31st- Mason Mannek.

November 5th - Neil Robinson.

November 6th - Luke Martin.

November 13th - Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger.

November 21st - Joey Colatarci.

November 27th - Christian Simeone.

December 9th - Ben Tardif, Kyle Pouncy and Zac Robbins.

Sunday Fun Win Day

Utah is 12-2-1-1 in their last 16 Sunday games. Utah is 18-3-0-1 in the last 22 scenarios where they are playing their 3rd game in 3 days. The Grizz will face a 3 in 3 next weekend vs Wichita on December 17-19 at Maverik Center.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Now with Colorado AHL) - leads all defenseman in goals (12), points (21), power play goals (4), power play points (8), shots (66). Andrew Nielsen leads the league with 21 minor penalties. Brandon Cutler is 4th in shots on goal (76) and is tied with 3 shorthanded goals. Trent Miner leads the league with 3 shutouts.

Welcome to Utah Benjamin Tardif

21 year-old Benjamin Tardif was reassigned to Utah on December 5th and he made his Utah debut on December 6th vs Kalamazoo. Tardif got his first pro point on an assist of Luka Burzan's 2nd period goal on Monday night. He has appeared in 15 games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season. Tardif has 2 goals and 3 assists in 3 games for Utah this season.

Utah Getting All the Shorties

Utah leads the league with 7 shorthanded goals this season. Benjamin Tardif scored shorthanded 6:55 into the game. Brandon Cutler has 3 shorthanded goals this season. Tyler Penner, Matthew Boucher, Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Tardif have the other shorthanded goals.

Season Series With Tulsa

Sunday is the 5th of 8 season meetings between the clubs. Christian Simeone must really like BOK Center. He has 2 professional goals and both have come in that building. In fact all 3 of Simeone's points in 12 games have come at Tulsa. Mason Mannek has 4 points in 3 games vs Tulsa (2 goals, 2 assists). Brandon Cutler and Simeone each have 2 goals and 1 assist. Luke Martin has 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) vs Tulsa.

Saturday, November 27, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 1 - Christian Simeone had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brian Bowen got the GWG 18:04 into the 2nd period. Peyton Jones saved 29 of 30. Utah outshot Tulsa 36 to 30.

Sunday, November 28, 2021 - Utah 5 Tulsa 6 (Overtime) - Luke Martin had 1 goal and 2 assists. Trey Bradley had 3 assists and Brandon Cutler and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 7 - Mason Mannek had 1 goal, 1 assist. Nate Clurman and Ben Tardif each had 2 assists. Christian Simeone and Luka Burzan each scored a first period goal. Trent Miner saved 14 of 19 and Peyton Jones stopped 8 of 10.

Thursday, December 9, 2021 - Utah 4 Tulsa 3 - Benjamin Tardif had 2 goals. Kyle Pouncy and Zac Robbins each scored a goal with Robbins getting the game winner with 2:55 left. Peyton Jones saved 32 of 35 for his 5th win of the season. Tulsa outshot Utah 35 to 24.

Last Week's Games

Friday, December 3, 2021 - Kalamazoo 3 Utah 1 - Trent Miner saved 39 of 42. Taylor Crunk scored Utah's lone goal 8:08 into the 2nd period. Andrew Nielsen had 1 assist. Kalamazoo was 2 for 5 on the power play and Utah's power play was 0 for 3. The K-Wings outshot Utah 42 to 25.

Saturday, December 4, 2021 - Kalamazoo 4 Utah 2 - Utah outshot Kalamazoo 36 to 29. Tyler Penner and Brandon Cutler each scored a goal for Utah. Trent Miner saved 25 of 28. Wings forward Erik Bradford had 2 goals and goalie Trevor Gorsuch saved 34 of 36. Andrew Nielsen got an assist. He has a point in 6 of his last 7 games.

This Week's Games

Monday, December 6, 2021 - Kalamazoo 0 Utah 4 - Luka Burzan had 2 goals and 2 assists. Trent Miner had a 27 save shutout. Brandon Cutler 2 assists. Trey Bradley and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each scored a goal. Utah went 7 for 7 on the penalty kill and 1 for 3 on the power play.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 7 - Mason Mannek had 1 goal, 1 assist. Nate Clurman and Ben Tardif each had 2 assists. Christian Simeone and Luka Burzan each scored a first period goal. Trent Miner saved 14 of 19 and Peyton Jones stopped 8 of 10.

Thursday, December 9, 2021 - Utah 4 Tulsa 3 - Benjamin Tardif had 2 goals. Kyle Pouncy and Zac Robbins each scored a goal with Robbins getting the game winner with 2:55 left. Peyton Jones saved 32 of 35 for his 5th win of the season. Tulsa outshot Utah 35 to 24.

Sunday - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Ironmen: 3 Have Played in all 21

The Grizzlies have played in 21 games this season. Only 3 players have appeared in all 21. Forwards Mason Mannek and Tyler Penner as well as defenseman Luke Martin have played in every game. Quinn Ryan and Andrew Nielsen have appeared in 20 of the 21 games.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 12-8-1

Home record: 6-4.

Road record: 6-4-1.

Win percentage: .595.

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 25.

Last 10: 5-4-1.

Goals per game: 3.48 (5th) Goals for: 73.

Goals against per game: 3.14 (16th) Goals Against: 66.

Shots per game: 32.19 (7th)

Shots against per game: 30.05 (13th)

Power Play: 13 for 68 - 19.1 % (11th)

Penalty Kill: 73 for 94- 77.7 % (22nd)

Penalty Minutes: 349. 16.62 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 7 (1st). Brandon Cutler has 3 shorthanded goals.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0. - Utah is the only team in the league who has not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Record When Scoring First: 8-4. Utah has scored first in 12 of 21 games this season.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 8 4

Opposition 4 5

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (12)

Assists: Trey Bradley (13)

Points: D'Astous/Brandon Cutler (21)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+14)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (67)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (8)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous/Luke Martin/Cutler (4).

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (76)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (6 for 28). 21.4 %. - Minimum 25 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/D'Astous (2).

Wins: Trent Miner/Peyton Jones (5).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.915).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.10)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 16 28 27 2 0 73 Utah Grizzlies 228 225 211 12 676

Opposition 18 20 27 1 0 66 Opposition 216 223 183 9 631

Next

Next 5 Games

December 12, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

December 15, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - College Night.

December 17, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - AFCU Friday.

December 18, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - Ugly Sweater Night.

December 19, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 1:10 pm - Sunday Fun Day. Last home game of the 2021 calendar year.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Ben Tardif, Kyle Pouncy, Zac Robbins (1)

Assist Streaks: Ben Tardif (2) Luke Martin, Joey Colatarci, Andrew Nielsen (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Boucher (4), Tardif (3)

Brandon Cutler has a point in 11 of his last 12 games. Matthew Boucher (2 goals, 5 assists) has 7 points in his last 4 games. Boucher has missed the last 12 games for Utah due to an injury. Andrew Nielsen has a point in 7 of his last 9 games. Mason Mannek has a point in 11 of his last 17 games. Ben Tardif has a point in all 3 games with Utah (2 goals, 3 assists).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

6: Charle-Edouard D'Astous,

5: Trey Bradley, Brandon Cutler.

4: Brian Bowen, Luke Martin.

3: Mason Mannek.

2: Matthew Boucher, Andrew Nielsen, Luka Burzan, Benjamin Tardif.

1: Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone, Nate Clurman.

Grizzlies Holding on to Leads

Utah is 9-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Gotta Get to 3

Utah is 12-4-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. They are 0-4 when scoring less than 3 goals in a game.

