Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 4:05 PM

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Wichita Thunder today in the third game of a three-game series. The American won back-to-back games in Wichita by identical 5-4 scores. The Americans look for the sweep this afternoon and are looking to win their first home game since October 30th.

Last Game: The Allen Americans swept the two-game set in Wichita this week. Allen held on for a 5-4 win on Friday night, after blowing a 5-2 second period lead. The win was the second in a row for the Americans, which is a season high.

Hat Trick Henman: Allen Americans rookie forward Luke Henman scored his first professional hat trick on Friday night, scoring his second, third and fourth goals of the season. In two games with the Americans since being assigned by Seattle he has six points (4 goals and 2 assists).

Three in a row on the Road: The Allen Americans have won three straight games on the road with back-to-back wins in Wichita this week, and a win in the final game of the Idaho series. The Americans are 6-4-1 away from home this season.

Head-to-Head against Wichita: With last night's 5-4 win over the Wichita Thunder, the Americans have taken the lead in the season series against Wichita 4-3. The Americans look to extend their winning streak to three games this afternoon

Hall misses another Game: Americans forward Zach Hall missed a second straight game due to injury on Friday night in Wichita. Hall was injured in pregame warmups on Thursday. Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson said on Friday afternoon that he's out for the weekend.

Comparing Allen and Wichita:

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-4-2

Away: 6-4-1

Overall: 7-8-3-0

Last 10: 5-4-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (8) Chad Costello

Assists: (14) Gavin Gould

Points: (20) Chad Costello

+/-: (+5) Darian Skeoch and Luke Henman

PIM: (46) Darian Skeoch

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 6-5-1-0

Away: 4-3-0-0

Overall: 10-8-1

Last 10: 6-3-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (11) Peter Crinella

Assists: (13) Brayden Watts

Points: (21) Jay Dickman

+/-: (+6) Jay Dickman

PIM: (61) Sean Allen

