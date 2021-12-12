Growlers Come up Short in 5-4 OT Loss vs Lions

The Newfoundland Growlers comeback bid came up just short as they fell 5-4 in overtime against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre.

Both sides swapped starters from Saturday evening, but the strong goaltending stayed put as Growlers goalie Evan Cormier and Lions netminder Phillipe Desrosiers each turned away every shot they faced in the first period to keep things level at 0-0 after 20 minutes.

Trois-Rivières wasted little time finding an opener in the second however as Nicolas Lariviere took full advantage of a fortuitous bounce in front of the Newfoundland net to make it 1-0 Lions less than a minute into the middle frame.

Riley McCourt replied just three minutes later for the home team with a one-timed blast from the point on the powerplay, tying things up at 1.

A pair of Lions goals in the span of thirty seconds midway through the second period saw the visitors take a 3-1 lead as Louis-Philippe Denis and Cedric Montminy both found the back of the net.

Zach O'Brien got the Growlers back within one four minutes before the second intermission as he beat Desrosiers high to the blocker side to make it 3-2 - a scoreline which carried over into the third period.

The story of the third period was the powerplay with all three tallies in the closing 20 minutes coming in man advantage situations.

Todd Skirving deflected a Tristan Pomerleau point shot home with 12 minutes remaining to tie things at 3 before Lions forward Anthony Nellis got a powerplay goal of his own five minutes later to regain the lead for the away side.

Just as a Lions regulation win seemed inevitable, Ty Pelton-Byce drew a penalty and scored the ensuing goal on the powerplay with under 3 minutes remaining to make it 4-4 and send the action to overtime.

Mathieu Brodeur would spoil the party for the home crowd as he followed up a Cormier rebound save to slot home and steal two points for the Lions in overtime in the series finale.

Quick Hits

Tristan Pomerleau led the way offensively with a pair of assists.

Both teams combined for five powerplay goals.

Evan Cormier made 32 saves across regulation and the OT period.

Three Stars

1. TR - M. Brodeur

2. NFL - T. Pelton-Byce

3. TR - A. Nellis

