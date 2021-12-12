Miner Stars in 3-1 Sunday Win at Tulsa

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Trent Miner saved 42 of 43 shots and Kyle Pouncy scored the game winning goal with 6:14 left in regulation to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers on a Sunday afternoon at BOK Center.

The Oilers led 1-0 after 1 period as Jack Doremus scored his 10th of the season 13:53 into the contest. The Oilers outshot Utah 14 to 2 in the first period and 43 to 24 in the game.

Zac Robbins scored 18:47 into the second period to tie the game. Robbins now has a goal in back to back games as he got the game winner with 2:55 left in regulation on December 9th at Tulsa. Quinn Ryan and Tyler Penner each picked up their 5th assists of the season as the score was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Connor McDonald took a shot in the left circle that bounced off Tulsa goalie Ryan Ruck's glove and Kyle Pouncy scored on the rebound from the right side to give Utah a lead 13:46 into the third. Pouncy and Robbins each scored their first pro goals on December 9th in Tulsa and both scored again on Sunday. Robbins got the game winner on Thursday night and Pouncy's 3rd period goal turned out to be the game winner. Brandon Cutler added an empty net goal with 1:06 left. Cutler now leads Utah with 22 points on the season. Cutler returned after missing the first 2 games in Tulsa. He now has a point in 12 of the last 13 games he's played in.

The Grizzlies won 2 of the 3 game series at Tulsa. Utah is 3-1-1 vs Tulsa this season. Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play. Trent Miner was dominant in net for Utah. He now leads the club with 6 wins on the season.

Utah returns to Maverik Center for a 4 game in 5 day series against the Wichita Thunder on December 15, 17-19. Wednesday night is College Night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Kyle Pouncy (Utah) - GWG with 6:14 left in regulation.

2. Trent Miner (Utah) - 42 of 43 saves.

3. Jack Doremus (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

