Wichita Closes Mini-Series Today vs. Rapid City

December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Quinn Preston faces off with the Rapid City Rush

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Quinn Preston faces off with the Rapid City Rush(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a three-game set tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Rapid City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Last night, the Thunder claimed a 5-1 win over the Rush. Wichita raced out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back.

With the victory, the Thunder have won three in a row and moved six points ahead of Rapid City for second place in the Mountain Division with 32 points. The Rush sits in third place with 26 points and have lost their last six games.

Brayden Watts added two more points last night, giving him eight over his last five games (4g, 8a). He is tied for second in the league with 31 points. He's already matched his goal totals from last season, tallying his 15th marker last night. Watts is tied for third with 15 goals.

Michal Stinil has been red hot since the night before Thanksgiving. He has points in 11 of his last 13 games and two or more points in eight of his last 10. Over that stretch, Stinil has collected 14 points (7g, 7a). He needs three points to equal his totals from a year ago when he tallied 30 points in 54 games as rookie.

The Thunder are getting offensive contributions from the backend this season. Cole MacDonald and Dylan MacPherson each collected two assists last night. MacDonald has four points in his last two games (1g, 3a). MacPherson tallied his second multi-point game of the season.

Zachary Emond made his third start of the season last night and was terrific. He made 36 saves and improved to 3-0-0 on the year. He lowered his goals-against average to 1.29 and save percentage to .963. Emond has seen at least 30 shots in all three of his starts.

Quinn Preston returned to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension. He netted his eighth goal of the season last night and pushed his point-streak to nine games (6g, 5a).

The Thunder power play is operating at 26.1% against the Rush in the season-series, going 6-for-23. Wichita is 3-for-9 in the first two games this week, which is good for 33.3%. The Rush have scored three goals on 20 chances against Wichita (15%) and have been held at bay so far this week, going 0-for-10 on the man advantage.

Bring the family for Meet Santa and Jump Start Buy In Night. Head over to any Jump Start location for a complimentary goal zone ticket voucher. Bring the voucher to the box office to redeem for a ticket to the game or click here to redeem online

The holidays are coming fast. Take care of the Thunder fan in your life with one of our three great options for the holidays. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Need a last minute gift idea? The Thunder have what you're looking for. Visit our online merch store today to get that Thunder fan in your life a great gift. Click HERE to visit now before its too late.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.