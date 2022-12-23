Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game Before Christmas Break in Boise

December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (11-13, 22 points, .458 Win %) at Idaho Steelheads (21-3-0-1, 43 points, .860 Win %)Friday, December 23, 2022. 7:10 pm. Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7760105-2022-utah-grizzlies-vs-idaho-steelheads

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the last of a 2 game series against the Grizzlies and Steelheads in Boise and the 2nd of 5 straight meetings between the clubs.. It's the 9th of 18 meetings between the rivals in the regular season. Idaho is 12-2 at home this season, with both losses coming against Utah. Utah is 2-6 vs Idaho this season. Dakota Raabe has been hot lately as he has a point in 10 of his last 11 games (5 goals, 10 assists). Cameron Wright had 1 goal and 1 assist on Wednesday night at Idaho. Utah's power play is 22 for 87 over their last 18 games (25.2 %). Utah has 12 goals in their last 3games.

Games This Week

December 21, 2022 - Utah 3 Idaho 6 - Dakota Raabe had 2 goals and 1 assist. Cameron Wright had 1 goal and 1 assist. Lukas Parik saved 31 of 37. Idaho got 1 goal and 2 assists from Zane Franklin and 2 goals from Jack Becker. Utah outshot Idaho 42 to 37. Utah was 0 for 5 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill.

December 23, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All times mountain.

Games Next Week

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Friday, December 30, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Saturday, December 31, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Recent Transactions

December 22 - Trent Miner and Zach Tsekos Reassigned to Utah - Goaltender Trent Miner and forward Zach Tsekos were reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Miner is the Grizzlies all-time franchise record holder with 8 shutouts. Miner led the league with 7 clean sheets last season and 1 this season, which came on November 27, 2022. Tsekos leads Utah with a 21.1 shooting percentage. Zach has 8 goals and 4 assists in 16 games with Utah this season. Tsekos leads all Grizzlies forwards with a +4 rating. He appeared in 6 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

December 19 - Goaltender Trent Miner Reassigned to Colorado - Miner was reassigned to Colorado (AHL). This season Trent is 3-7 with a 3.39 GAA and a .898 Save %. Miner has the Grizzlies all-time shutouts record with 8. He had 7 shutouts in the 2021-2022 season and has 1 clean sheet this season.

December 15 - Grizzlies Acquire Jordan Martel from Fort Wayne for Neil Robinson - Forward Jordan Martel was acquired by Utah for Neil Robinson. Martel had 6 assists in 13 games for Fort Wayne this season. Martel had 2 goals and 1 assist in his 2nd pro game vs Wheeling on April 16, 2022. Martel played with the University of Quebec Trois Rivieres in 2020 and 2022, scoring 34 points in 38 games (20 goals, 14 assists). Jordan played in the QMJHL with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar from 2015-2019. His best statistical season in the QMJHL came in the 2017-2018

season where he scored 77 points (39 goals, 38 assists) in 66 games. In 3 games with Utah, Martel has 2 assists in 3 games with Utah.

December 14 - Goaltender Garrett Metcalf Loaned to San Diego - In 6 games this season Metcalf has a 5-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

5 Players in the AHL

There are 5 players who have appeared in 2 or more games with the Grizzlies this season who are now in the American Hockey League.

Kyle Betts - 13 games in Belleville (AHL) 0 points, 9 PIM, -3 rating. In 2 games with Utah he has 1 assist.

Nate Clurman - 3 assists, +3 in 16 games with Colorado (AHL). He has 3 assists in 8 games with Utah.

Brandon Cutler - Appeared in 3 games with Belleville (AHL). Cutler is currently in Hartford (AHL) where he has played in 4 games and has 4 penalty minutes and a -2 rating.

Ben Tardif - 1 goal, 3 assists, +2 in 15 games with Colorado (AHL). Tardif has 9 points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 7 games with Utah this season. Tardif led Utah with 39 assists and 59 points last season.

Garrett Metcalf - Loaned to the San Diego Gulls on December 14. Metcalf has played in 3 games with San Diego and has an 0-3 record with a 5.70 Goals against average and a .828 save %. The Goaltender went 5-1 with Utah this season. Metcalf has previous AHL experience with Lehigh Valley and was in training camp with the Calgary Hitmen.

Grizzlies Player Trends

Dakota Raabe - Raabe has a point in 10 of his last 11 games 5 goals, 10 assists). Raabe has 4 multiple point gamesin his last 11. On December 21 Raabe had 2 goals and 1 assist at Idaho.

Keaton Jameson - Jameson has 4 points (3 goals, 1 assist) in his last 3 games. Jameson got the Gordie Howe HatTrick with 2 goals, 1 assist and 1 fight on December 17 vs KC. It was his first multiple point game since April 16,2022 vs Idaho in the regular season finale.

Cameron Wright - Wright leads the Grizzlies in shots on goal (80) and game winning goals with 3. Wright is tiedamong Grizzlies forwards with 18 points and leads Utah forwards with 6 power play assists.

Andrew Nielsen - Nielsen has a point in 7 of his last 8 games (3 goals, 8 assists). Nielsen is tied among all leaguedefenseman in assists (20) and is 2nd in points (24). He leads the league with 13 power play assists and 15 power play points. Nielsen has a point in 13 of his 20 games. Andrew has 2 power play goals in his last 7 games.

Johnny Walker - Walker has 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 7 games. He has 9 goals in his last 17 games. Walkerleads all league rookies with 85 penalty minutes (2nd most in the league). 5 of his 9 goals have come on the power play. Walker has 2 games with 2 goals this season (November 5 at Kansas City, December 2 at Idaho).

Dylan Fitze -Fitze has a point in 6 of his last 11 games.

Victor Bartley - Bartley has 4 points in his last 7 games (1 goal, 3 assists).

Brycen Martin - Has a point in 4 of his last 9 games. Martin is currently out of the lineup due to injury.

Tyler Penner - Penner has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 10 games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 22 for 87 on the power play over the last 18 games. Utah is 5-3 in one goal games. Utah is 8-2 when scoringfirst. Utah has outscored opponents 31 to 23 in the second period this season. Utah is 4-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 8-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 2-0 in overtime this season.

