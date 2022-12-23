Blades Finish Home Stand against Jacksonville

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades finish off their longest home stand of the season Friday night against the Jacksonville Icemen on December 23.

Florida has picked up at least a point in all five games against Jacksonville (4-0-0-1), last winning 4-2 on Friday, November 25.

The Icemen are coming off a game against the Orlando Solar Bears last night, 3-2 overtime loss. It's the third game in three nights for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville has won seven of their last eight games coming into the action tonight, scoring at least two goals in all of those games.

Florida is two points up on the Icemen right now for third place in the South Division.

