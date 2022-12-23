Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Gladiators (7:05pm)

December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-7-6-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (16-7-2-0)

December 23, 2022 | 7:00 PM |Regular Season Game #26

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: John Lindner (6)

Linesmen: Phil Ruesseler (73), Sean D'loughy (45)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (2-2-1-0) Home: (1-1-0-0) Away: (1-1-1-0)

Last Meeting:

December 22, 2022 - Greenville 1 at Atlanta 2

Next Meeting:

December 28, 2022 - Greenville vs Atlanta

All-Time Record:

(77-66-16)

QUICK BITS

TAKING A POINT:

The Swamp Rabbits participated in yet another overtime game Thursday night against the Atlanta Gladiators. Nikita Pavlychev would tie the contest at one apiece, scoring his 15th goal of the season in the second period. A familiar foe scored the game-winner in overtime, as Eric Neily continued his trend of scoring on the Rabbits. Goaltender Ryan Bednard stopped 37 shots in the game, but after a review on the winning goal, the result would not go his way.

SCOUTING THE GLADIATORS:

The last time these two teams faced off, Atlanta forward Eric Neiley netted the game winner, as the Gladiators defeated the Rabbits 2-1 on Thursday night. Neiley leads the team with 24 points (16g, 8a). Neiley is currently atop the ECHL in total goals, as Swamp Rabbits forward Nikita Pavlychev is just one behind, at 15. The Gladiators have won three games in a row and have climbed to the first spot in the South Division with 34 points.

FROM RUSSIA WITH GOALS:

Nikita Pavlychev made a big impact on Thursday Night, scoring his 15th goal of the season and placing him second in the league. Pavlychev was returned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign earlier this week and picked up where he left off. The 6"7 forward has scored 8 points (3g, 5a) in the last 5 games for the Rabbits.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN:

Swamp Rabbit Captain Frank Hora has set sail to the AHL after signing a PTO with the San Diego Gulls, the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks. Hora, who has played 293 career ECHL games, earns his first promotion since playing 41 games and 5 postseason appearances for the Syracuse Crunch last season. In 22 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season, Hora has put up 9 points (2g, 7a) and is on pace for his best statistical season of his career.

OVER AND OVERTIME AGAIN:

Last night's overtime game was another in a long list of extra-framed games for the Swamp Rabbits this season. The loss last night was the 10th time the Swamp Rabbits have played into overtime which is tied with Jacksonville for the league lead. Greenville have earned points in 4 of their 10 overtime games, with Alex Ierullo (2), Ethan Somoza (1), and Tyler Inamoto (1) scoring the winning tallies.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following tonight's game against Atlanta, these two teams will cap off a two-game set at Bon Secours Wellness Arena after Christmas. Only four points separate the two sides, as Greenville will look to make up ground lost last night in Atlanta.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.