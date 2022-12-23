Ierullo Scores Twice, Rabbits Top Gladiators on Friday Night
December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Alex Ierullo's third period goal lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
GAME SHEET: Click here
1st 2nd 3rd Final
GVL 1 1 1 3
ATL 1 0 1 2
Greenville opened the game with an early jolt, as Tanner Eberle sniped his ninth goal of the season into the Atlanta net at 1:15. Atlanta answered just before the midway point of the period, at 8:41, as Mike Pelech slotted his fifth of the season to tie the game at 1-1.
In the second, the Swamp Rabbits regained the advantage, as Eberle skipped the puck Alex Ierullo, who slotted his eighth of the season at 12:53.
The third began with an early power-play goal by Atlanta's Derek Topatigh at 5:07, before the Swamp Rabbits regained the lead, as Ierullo swept in his second of the game and the eventual game-winning goal at 13:16.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 13-7-6-0 while the Gladiators fall to 16-8-2-0.
The Swamp Rabbits and the Gladiators remain in Greenville for a rematch on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
