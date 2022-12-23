Helgesen and Lavigne Returned from AHL Calgary

(WICHITA, Kan.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Friday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Simon Lavigne has been assigned by the AHL Calgary Wranglers and defenseman Tyson Helgesen has been returned from his loan to the Wranglers.

Lavigne, who is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers, was recalled by Calgary on Monday. He has spent two stints with the Wranglers and has not appeared in a game at the AHL level this season. The rookie has played 22 games for Rapid City and has four goals and eight assists.

Helgesen was called up by Calgary on Monday and did not appear in a game with the Wranglers. Over 25 games this season, the defenseman has two goals and four assists and leads the team with four fighting majors.

The Rush finish their road trip on Friday night in Wichita with their third game in three days against the Thunder. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena.

