Solar Bears Host First Underwear Toss Night on December 29

ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce details of their first 'Underwear Toss Game' on Thursday, December 29 when the Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades at AdventHealth Rink at the Amway Center.

Fans are encouraged to bring NEW and unused packages of underwear, boxers, socks, and undershirts to the game on December 29. When the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game, fans attending may throw the undergarments on the ice, just like the Teddy Bear Toss. The underwear will be collected and donated to Pathlight home and Coalition for the Homeless.

