Thunder Sign Forwards Broughman, Fleurent

December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed forwards Travis Broughman and Brady Fleurent to standard player contracts.

Broughman, 25, has eight goals and 12 assists in 19 games for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs this season. Before joining the professional ranks, the Richmond, Virginia native played four seasons of NCAA Division 3 ice hockey at Oswego State University and served as the team's captain his senior year. During the 2021-22 season, Broughman led the team with 28 points in 25 games. In 77 career collegiate games, the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder had 41 goals and 37 assists for 78 points.

Fleurent, 28, has 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in just 18 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears this season. In 98 total SPHL games with Knoxville, the Biddeford, Maine native has 42 goals and 52 assists. Fleurent has played 52 ECHL games for Atlanta, South Carolina, Wheeling, Norfolk, Wichita, and Rapid City and has 15 points. Prior to his professional career, Fleurent played four seasons of NCAA Division 3 ice hockey at University of New England where he led the nation in points his sophomore and junior year and was team captain his final two seasons. Overall, the right-shooting forward had 181 points in 110 games.

