Steelheads Make It Eight Straight Wins In Dominant Fashion 6-0 Over Utah

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (22-3-0-1, 45pts) took down the Utah Grizzlies (11-14-0-0, 22pts) by a final score of 6-0 Friday night in front of the 13th sellout crowd in just the 15th home game at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will head to Utah for three games next week on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Idaho went 0-for-2 on the power play in the first period while Utah was 0-for-1. Shots were 10-6 in favor of the Steelheads as neither team scored in the first 20 minutes of play. The Idaho offense erupted in the second period as they scored four times thanks to a pair of goals from Jordan Kawaguchi (2-0-2), Antonio Stranges (1-2-3), and Justin Misiak (1-0-1). Shots were 22-6 favor in favor of the Steelheads who took a 4-0 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play. Colton Kehler (1-0-1) and Jack Becker (1-1-2) provided third period scores as the Steelheads registered their fourth shutout of the season as Rémi Poirier made 18 saves for the win while Lukas Parik made 43 saves on 49 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 2nd, 1:40 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: From the near half wall Wade Murphy fed Antonio Stranges insdie the right circle. Stranges wasted no time firing a wrister over the far shoulder of Lukas Parik.

- 2nd, 3:43 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: Ryan Dmowski worked hard behind the net and got the puck to the front of the cage. A couple of jabs at the rebound Jordan Kawaguchi was finally able to bang it home.

- 2nd, 10:21 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: Cody Haiskanen fired a shot from the right point as PArik made the initial save. After a lot of commotion in front of the goaltender Justin Misiak banged the puck in the back of the net.

- 2nd, 15:18 | 4-0 IDH GOAL: In the left circle Jack Becker fought hard to get the puck on net. The puck worked free to the top of the crease right for Kawaguchi to slam home.

- 3rd, 3:44 | 5-0 IDH GOAL: Ryan Dmowski won a face-off back to the top of the left circle as Colton Kehler picked up the pick. Kehler fired a wrist shot low beating Parik.

- 3rd, 14:55 | 6-0 IDH GOAL: From the right point Matt Register sent a pass to Jack Becker below the left dot. Becker lasered a wrister low far side into the net.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Rémi Poirier

2) Jordan Kawaguchi

3) Antonio Stranges

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 0-for-5 on power-play while Utah was 0-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Utah 49-18.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Zane Franklin (INJ), and Janis Svanenbergs (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Idaho is 122-62-26 all-time vs. Utah and 68-29-13 in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena.

- Idaho is on a season long eight game win streak outscoring their opponents 40-12.

- Idaho has scored four or more goals in eight straight games.

- It was the fourth shutout of the season and the fifth time scoring six goals

- 11 different players recorded point.

- Rémi Poirier recorded his first professional shutout and has won four straight games making 119 saves on 122 shots.

- Antonio Stranges went (1-2-3) and now has (3-3-6) in five games.

- Ryan Dmowski tallied two assists for his 11th multi-point game. He ranks second in the ECHL in points (13-20-33).

- Justin Misiak scored a goal after being sideline with an injury the last seven games.

- Jack Becker has goals in back-to-back games and points in six of his last seven (3-5-8).

- Willie Knierim increased his point streak to four games (1-4-5).

- Colton Kehler now has goals in back-to-back games.

- Matt Register extended his point streak to four games (1-3-4) and was +4 tonight. He leads the ECHL at +32.

- Jordan Kawaguchi enhanced his point streak to six games (7-3-10 scoring twice.

