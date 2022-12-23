Royals Land in Norfolk for Friday Faceoff with Admirals

December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, travel to Norfolk, VA to take on the Norfolk Admirals tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

Today's game is the final of four-straight for the Royals against divisional opponents. The Royals return home on Wednesday, December 28th for their final home game of 2022. The game features a Wild Wedneday promotional game which includes ticket discounts on Green Zone tickets ($6.10) and buy one, get one tickets for college students.

Drink deals at the game include $1 beer at select locations around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 16-6-1 record after defeating Maine in their previous game, 6-5, on Wednesday, December 21st at Santander Arena. Kaden Fulcher earned the win in his Royals debut in net while Charlie Gerard and Jacob Gaucher each earned multi-goal games scoring two goals each. The Royals are on a four-game win streak and have won nine of their last ten games.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 31-7-3-1 against Norfolk and have won both meetings with the Admirals this season. The Royals previously swept Norfolk in a two-game series played out at Santander Arena on December 2nd (6-3 W) and December 3rd (4-1 W).

Norfolk joined the North Division ahead of this season after having previously played four seasons in the South Division. The Admirals transitioned from the AHL to ECHL in 2015 where they played their inaugural ECHL season in the East Division with the Royals. As divisional opponents, Reading leads the head-to-head series with a record of 10-0-0-1.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a divisional best .717 win percentage. The Royals have three games fewer played than Newfoundland and four games fewer played compared to Worcester. The Railers rank first in the division and Eastern Conference with an 18-8-1-0 record while the Growlers boast an 18-7-1-0 and have dropped their last two games. Behind Reading, Maine and Trois-Rivières tie for fourth with .521 win percentages. Adirondack holds sixth place with a .304 win percentage while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with four wins in 26 games played this season.

Norfolk fell to 4-21-1 after being swept at home by the Toledo Walleye in a three-game series completed on Saturday, December 17th. The Admirals were outscored by the Walleye 12-5 in the series which ended a season high two-game win streak for Norfolk. The Admirals hold a record of 3-6-1 over their last 10 games and have won all four of their games this season at home. Forward Danny Katic leads the Admirals in goals (5) while defenseman Eric Williams leads in assists (10) and points (13).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the stand alone game against Maine:

Streaks:

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a three-game point streak (3 G, 3 A)

Forward Alec Butcher is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Forward Shane Sellar is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Forward Evan Barratt is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A)

Defenseman Dominic Cormier is on two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A)

Milestones:

Forward Evan Barratt skated in his 100th professional career game (earned an assist)

Forward Jacob Gaucher improved his multi-point streak to a career high three games

Gaucher scored two goals for his second multi-goal game of his profession career (both against Maine)

Forward Alec Butcher earned his first game winning goal as a Royal

Goaltender Kaden Fulcher earned a win in both his Royals debut and 50th ECHL career game

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 13th in the league in points (26), is second among all rookies in goals (13) and ties for second in points among all rookies.

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (63), tied for first in fighting majors (5).

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2022

Royals Land in Norfolk for Friday Faceoff with Admirals - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.