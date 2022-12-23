Game Day Preview: Final Game Before Christmas Break

Allen Americans forward Mikael Robidoux celebrates a goal

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of a two-game series against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at BOK Center. The Oilers rallied to win Game 1 on Thursday 3-2. The Americans have dropped two straight games.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Official Post-game Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 12/30/22 vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 pm

Oilers score three unanswered: The Americans blew a 2-0 second period lead as the Tulsa Oilers rallied for three unanswered goals in a 3-2 win on Thursday night in Tulsa. The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second frame with goals from Aidan Brown and Mikael Robidoux. Rubidoux's goal came shorthanded. The Oilers cut the lead in half 2-1 with a power play goal late in the second frame. Tulsa answered with two more in the third to spoil the Americans road plans. Allen has dropped two straight and three of their last four games.

Robidoux returns: Americans forward Mikael Robidoux returned to the Americans lineup on Thursday after serving a long suspension. Robidoux had not appeared in a game since October 22nd in Wichita.

Hargrove back: Americans forward Colton Hargrove, who missed the last five games with a lower body injury returned to the Allen lineup on Thursday assisting on Aidan Brown's 9th goal of the season. Hargrove has points in his last three games.

Mandolese suffers first loss: Ottawa Senators prospect Kevin Mandolese suffered his first loss of the season on Thursday night. In four games with the Americans this season he is 2-1-0 with a 2.20 goals against average and a 0.943 save percentage.

First Timer: Americans forward Mikael Robidoux scored his first professional goal on Thursday night. It was just his third game of the season after serving a long suspension.

Albano Headed to Europe: Americans defenseman Nick Albano, who signed a two-way contract with Belleville a couple weeks back has left the team to sign in Europe. In six games with the Americans this season he had three points.

Penalty Kill remains sharp: The Americans held Tulsa to one power play goal in six chances on Thursday night. Allen has allowed just one power play goal in the opponents last 13 chances.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-6-1-0

Away: 4-9-0-0

Overall: 7-15-1-0

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (13) Jack Combs

Assists: (16) Hank Crone

Points: (28) Hank Crone

+/-: (+3) Chad Butcher

PIM: (54) Jackson Leppard

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 6-5-3-0

Away: 2-5-2-0

Overall: 8-10-5-0

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (14) Eddie Matsushima

Assists: (10) Max Golod

Points: (23) Eddie Matsushima

+/-: (+5) Eddie Matsushima

PIM: (37) Alex Kromm

