Admirals Outmuscle Royals on Teddy Bear Toss Night

December 23, 2022







Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Reading Royals on Friday night, 3-2.

The Admirals were shut out on Teddy Bear Toss Night last season by the Florida Everblades, 4-0. Jacob Gaucher started the scoring for the Royals at the 10:46 mark of the first period. As the period was winding down, Todd Burgess crashed the net with the puck and scored his third goal of the season to send the teddy bears onto the ice. In the second period, Carson Musser scored his fourth goal of the season to make the score 2-1. Brett Van Os committed a tripping penalty at 5:24 of the period and the Royals cashed in on the power play just six seconds later. Evan Barratt scored his second of the season to tie the game up. Mathieu Roy would respond at the 11:02 mark, which would stand as the game-winning goal.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS:

Todd Burgess - After the Admirals were shut out on Teddy Bear Toss night last season, the Peoria, AZ native scored the goal to send the bears flying onto the ice. Burgess missed the last two games with an injury and responded in a big way tonight.

Danny Katic - Katic came into the game leading the Admirals in goals but he contributed on both sides of the puck against Reading. He, along with Ryan Foss, posted two assists in the victory.

Michael Bullion - Bullion picked up his third victory of the season against the Royals. The Alaska native made some crucial saves down the stretch and finished the night with 22 saves.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME:

Todd Burgess - 1 goal

Mathieu Roy - 1 goal (GWG)

Danny Katic - 2 assists

WHAT'S NEXT:

With the victory, the Admirals went 3-4 on their season-long seven-game homestand. Numerous Admirals will disperse for the Holiday break and return to the ice in North Charleston against the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, December 28 at 7:05 PM.

