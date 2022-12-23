Everblades End Homestand with Loss Against Icemen

December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades ended their season-long four-game homestand with a 5-1 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Florida's first regulation loss against the Icemen this season came due to a rough night on special teams - Florida gave up two power play goals and a shorthanded mark in the loss. This is the third time in six games that Florida has allowed multiple power play goals against in a game.

Both teams saw a goaltending change in the game. Florida pulled Cam Johnson after he allowed five goals on 34 shots while Jacksonville was forced to throw in former Everblade Parker Gahagen following an injury to starter Olof Lindbom.

Levko Koper scored the Everblades only goal of the game, keeping the Everblades from being shutout for the first time this season. The goal was Koper's 50th professional goal. Florida returns after the Christmas break with three games in three days, starting with a rematch against the Icemen in Jacksonville on Wednesday, December 28.

BOX SCOREHIGHLIGHTS

1st Period

2:04 Jacksonville C. Brown 5 (B. Harris, T. Theocharidis)

5:48 Jacksonville B. Harris 4 PP (A. Nazarian, H. Skinner)

19:26 Jacksonville C. Martin 1 SH (L. Lynch)

2nd Period

4:38 Jacksonville L. Martin 7 PP (B. Harris, C. Brown)

3rd Period

3:58 Jacksonville C. Martin 2 (B. Harris)

11:32 Florida L. Koper 2 (N. Lappin, O. Chau)

GOALTENDERS

Jacksonville - Olof Lindbom 20 Saves; Parker Gahagen 9 Saves

Florida - Cam Johnson 29 Saves; Brody Claeys 3 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Jacksonville 37, Florida 30

Power Plays - Jacksonville 2-6, Florida 0-3

Shorthanded Goals - Jacksonville 1, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Jacksonville 3 (6), Florida 6 (12)

NEWS AND NOTES

Levko Koper notched his first goal for the Everblades since November 10. In his eighth game played this season, Koper registered his second marker of the season.

In the assist department, Oliver Chau's 11th helper of the year gave him five assists and six points in his last five games, while Nick Lappin picked his third apple of the year. Along with three goals, Lappin has six points in six contests with the Everblades.

The Everblades welcomed Xavier Cormier and Robert Calisti back to the lineup, as the tandem was recalled by Charlotte of the AHL on December 4 and 5, respectively. With the Checkers, Cormier appeared in three games, picking up two penalty minutes with zero points, while Calisti did not see action.

Friday night's attendance of 5,851 was the fifth largest crowd in 12 games at Hertz Arena this season.

Florida fell to 4-1-0-1 against Jacksonville this season, suffering its first regulation loss in six contests versus the Icemen this season.

In the first period, the Everblades gave up an even-strength goal, a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal, the fourth time this season that the squad allowed three goals in the opening frame. It was the eighth consecutive game that the opposing team scored a power-play goal and the first time in nine contests that Florida permitted a goal while on a man advantage.

Florida was held scoreless through two periods for just the fourth time this season and the first time since Kalamazoo accomplished the feat on November 30, a span of eight games. The Blades have posted a 2-2 record when not scoring in the first two periods, previously picking up a 3-1 win at Greenville on November 13 and a 3-0 win over Kalamazoo in the game mentioned above, while suffering a 3-2 loss at Orlando on November 8.

NEXT GAME

After a brief recharge over the Christmas holiday, the Everblades return to the ice for the first of three games in three days with a rematch in Jacksonville on Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 p.m. After the trip to North Florida, the Blades and Orlando Solar Bears will play a home-and-home set with a tilt in Central Florida on Thursday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m. and a tussle at Hertz Arena on Friday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday night, Blades fans can take advantage of the popular 239 Friday Deals and pick up two tickets, two programs and a large, delicious popcorn for the extra special price of $39! In addition, kids 12 and under can eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub. All holiday games are brought to Everblades fans by Christmas Tree Shops.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.