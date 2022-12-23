Americans Top Oilers in Final Home Game of 2022
December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-2 to the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Friday night.
Mikael Robidoux scored his second professional goal in as many games, tipping a shot from Lord-Anthony Grissom past Colten Ellis with 1:19 remaining in the period.
Allen extended their lead to two, scoring 55 seconds into the middle frame via former Oiler Jack Combs. Allen finished the period 3-0 up when Combs scored his 15th of the season 5:37 into the second period.
Jimmy Soper opened the scoring for the final frame, snapping a breakaway past Luke Peressini 32 seconds into the middle frame. Hank Crone answered at the 8:38 mark. Ryan Gagnon followed up less than a minute later for the second Allen power-play goal of the game. Soper tallied his second of the game and the period with 3:15 remaining, closing the score line 5-2 in Allen's favor.
The Oilers head to Rapid City on Dec. 28, closing 2022 in South Dakota. The first game of the three-game series kicks off at The Monument at 8:05 p.m. CT.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
