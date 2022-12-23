Everblades Partner with WestShore OMS Specialists for First Responders Night

The crowd at a Florida Everblades game

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will be teaming up with the WestShore OMS Specialists and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor first responders on First Responders Night on Saturday, January 7 at 7:00pm, as the Florida Everblades take on the Orlando Solar Bears.

This night will honor all first responders who work tirelessly, especially throughout Hurricane Ian. The Blades will don specialty first responders' jerseys on Saturday, January 7th. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

"WestShore OMS Specialists of Bonita Springs and Naples are so excited to partner up this season with the Florida Everblades for the annual First Responders Night game," said Dr. Daniel Winokur, D.M.D. with WestShore OMS Specialists. "We are so excited to be able to show appreciation for our local Southwest Florida First Responders with tickets for the game, as well as bring awareness and raise funds for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation."

The Florida Everblades visited local stations delivering complimentary tickets for first responders and their families as a special thank you for all that they do. WestShore OMS Specialists is offering two (2) COMPLIMENTARY tickets to local SWFL First Responders with the opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate for the game. First responders can claim their complimentary tickets HERE.

"This year's First Responders Night is so meaningful to us because of the unprecedented year with Hurricane Ian, coupled with the continuous importance of our first responders in Southwest Florida," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "We are looking forward to teaming up with WestShore OMS Specialists and Tunnel to Towers Foundation for a great cause and a great night at Hertz Arena."

