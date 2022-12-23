Heartlanders Enter Holiday Break, Fall 4-1 to Mavs

Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders head home for the holidays following a 4-1 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Iowa breaks for a week and is back at Kansas City two more times on this road trip; Dec. 30 at 7:05 p.m. and Dec. 31 at 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City got the first two goals, but Zach White scored for Iowa with 5:17 to go after 28 straight saves by Shane Starrett to open the game (win, 30 saves). That goal made it 2-1 Kansas City. White found the puck at net front after a giveaway by Kansas City and the goal was assisted by Michael Pastujov.

Following the strike, KC bagged two empty netters to seal the game in the final couple minutes.

Luke Morgan scored twice for Kansas City on back-to-back shots and shifts 2:05 apart in the second period. Other than that, Hunter Jones made 19 denials.

In a scoreless first frame, Iowa killed off two Kansas City power plays and Hunter Jones made 11 saves. Morgan tallied at the :57 mark of the second and at 3:02 on nearly-identical plays. Both happened at net front, sneaking behind the Heartlanders defense and finding space at the top of the crease for shovel-in goals.

Iowa attempted 17 shots in the third.

