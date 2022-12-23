Thunder Explode for 7-0 Win Over Railers

December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Xavier Parent recorded a hat trick and Isaac Poulter stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder blanked the visiting Worcester Railers, 7-0, on Friday night inside Cool Insuring Arena.

Grant Jozefek opened the scoring to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead on the power play. Xavier Parent sent a shot towards the net and Jozefek tipped it by goaltender Henrik Tikkanen at 7:19. The goal was Jozefek's fifth of the year with assists from Parent and Jarrod Gourley and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

After no scoring in the second, Ryan Smith scored his first of the year at 5:48 of the third period as he lifted a shot over the left shoulder of Tikkanen for a 2-0 lead.

Xavier Parent scored three of the next five goals for the hat trick at 7:20, 16:02, and 17:19 of the third period. The goals were his fifth, sixth, and seventh of the year with assists from Ryan Da Silva, Grant Jozefek, Colon Long, Ryan Smith, and Travis Broughman.

Adirondack's other two goals came on the power play courtesy of Sebastian Vidmar for his fifth and sixth goals of the season. Ryan Da Silva assisted both of Vidmar's goals at 12:20 and 14:54 of the third frame for a 7-0 victory.

Isaac Poulter picked up his first professional shutout, stopping all 21 shots he faced.

The Thunder hit the road December 27 and 29 to face Trois-Rivieres before returning home December 30 against Worcester at 7 p.m. and December 31 against Trois-Rivieres at 5 p.m. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.