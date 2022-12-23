Marvel Night

December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Walleye fans, assemble!

Friday, February 3 | 7:15 p.m.

One of the most popular events of the year returns! This year, the Walleye will be Hulk, wearing special edition Hulk jerseys. Fans can expect character appearances, fun fan promotions and contests, and more!

BUY TICKETS

Specialty Jerseys

We'll wear specialty Hulk-themed jerseys during Marvel Night on Friday, February 3.

Stay tuned for more information on our specialty jerseys and even our postgame jersey auction!

Hulk Bobblehead Package | $40

As a part of Marvel Night, a ticket package including a Walleye-themed Hulk bobblehead is available now. You'll get a ticket to the game + a Hulk bobblehead.

BUY PACKAGE

Hulk Character Appearance

Meet the mean, green rage machine Hulk, during Marvel Night on Friday, February 3! Hulk will be in section 108 pregame through the second intermission taking photos with fans.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.