Marvel Night
December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Walleye fans, assemble!
Friday, February 3 | 7:15 p.m.
One of the most popular events of the year returns! This year, the Walleye will be Hulk, wearing special edition Hulk jerseys. Fans can expect character appearances, fun fan promotions and contests, and more!
BUY TICKETS
Specialty Jerseys
We'll wear specialty Hulk-themed jerseys during Marvel Night on Friday, February 3.
Stay tuned for more information on our specialty jerseys and even our postgame jersey auction!
Hulk Bobblehead Package | $40
As a part of Marvel Night, a ticket package including a Walleye-themed Hulk bobblehead is available now. You'll get a ticket to the game + a Hulk bobblehead.
BUY PACKAGE
Hulk Character Appearance
Meet the mean, green rage machine Hulk, during Marvel Night on Friday, February 3! Hulk will be in section 108 pregame through the second intermission taking photos with fans.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 23, 2022
- Ierullo Scores Twice, Rabbits Top Gladiators on Friday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- McKenzie Returns to the Lineup with Two Goals in Overtime Loss to Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades End Homestand with Loss Against Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Ierullo Scores Twice, Rabbits Top Gladiators on Friday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Ring in Holidays with Overtime Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Enter Holiday Break, Fall 4-1 to Mavs - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Explode for 7-0 Win Over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Marvel Night - Toledo Walleye
- Helgesen and Lavigne Returned from AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - December 23 - ECHL
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Indy Fuel
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game Before Christmas Break in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Sign Forwards Broughman, Fleurent - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Final Game Before Christmas Break - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Host First Underwear Toss Night on December 29 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Closes Mini-Series Today vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Partner with WestShore OMS Specialists for First Responders Night - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Finish Home Stand against Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Land in Norfolk for Friday Faceoff with Admirals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.