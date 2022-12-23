Tonight's Game Postponed
December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Due to inclement weather and dangerous traveling conditions for the area, Friday night's scheduled home game versus the Cincinnati Cyclones will be postponed to Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3 p.m.
TICKETS / GAME POSTPONEMENT INFORMATION:
Any tickets purchased for the December 23, 2022, game will be automatically rolled over to the Sunday, April 9, 2023 game vs Cincinnati with the same seat locations retained.
Full and Half Season Ticket Members, Mini and Flex Plan Holders, Family Four Pack purchasers and any fans who purchased a group or promotional package for tonight's game through the Fuel - your tickets are valid for the April 9, 2023 game. Please bring your original tickets, as they will be accepted for entry.
Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will see their digital tickets automatically change to reflect the new date.
If you are unable to attend the new game date, please contact your original point of sale for options on redeeming tickets for a different date.
If you have further questions, please contact tickets@indyfuelhockey.com.
There will be a post-game skate following the game on April 9, 2023. More information regarding the day's promotions will be made available later.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 23, 2022
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Indy Fuel
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game Before Christmas Break in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Sign Forwards Broughman, Fleurent - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Final Game Before Christmas Break - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Host First Underwear Toss Night on December 29 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Closes Mini-Series Today vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Partner with WestShore OMS Specialists for First Responders Night - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Finish Home Stand against Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Land in Norfolk for Friday Faceoff with Admirals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.