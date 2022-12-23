Tonight's Game Postponed

INDIANAPOLIS - Due to inclement weather and dangerous traveling conditions for the area, Friday night's scheduled home game versus the Cincinnati Cyclones will be postponed to Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3 p.m.

TICKETS / GAME POSTPONEMENT INFORMATION:

Any tickets purchased for the December 23, 2022, game will be automatically rolled over to the Sunday, April 9, 2023 game vs Cincinnati with the same seat locations retained.

Full and Half Season Ticket Members, Mini and Flex Plan Holders, Family Four Pack purchasers and any fans who purchased a group or promotional package for tonight's game through the Fuel - your tickets are valid for the April 9, 2023 game. Please bring your original tickets, as they will be accepted for entry.

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will see their digital tickets automatically change to reflect the new date.

If you are unable to attend the new game date, please contact your original point of sale for options on redeeming tickets for a different date.

If you have further questions, please contact tickets@indyfuelhockey.com.

There will be a post-game skate following the game on April 9, 2023. More information regarding the day's promotions will be made available later.

