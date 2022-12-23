ECHL Transactions - December 23
December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 23, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Rourke Russell, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Toledo:
Chays Ruddy, D from Cincinnati
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brady Fleurent, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Travis Broughman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Utica
Add Patrick Grasso, F returned from loan to Utica
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)
Cincinnati:
Add Jalen Smereck, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve
Delete Jalen Smereck, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Justin Misiak, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Owen Headrick, D activated from reserve
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Indy:
Add Chad Yetman, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Jacksonville:
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Kansas City:
Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Norfolk:
Add Josh McDougall, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Delete Josh McDougall, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on reserve
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Rapid City:
Add Simon Lavigne, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Add Tyson Helgesen, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Zach Alvarado, G added as EBUG
Add Mike Chen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Savannah:
Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on reserve
Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Tulsa:
Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve
Delete Benjamin Gagne, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Utah:
Add Chris Komma, G added as EBUG
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Zachary Tsekos, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Alfaro, F recalled by Abbotsford
Worcester:
Add Zack Bross, F activated from reserve
Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve
