ECHL Transactions - December 23

December 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 23, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Rourke Russell, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Toledo:

Chays Ruddy, D from Cincinnati

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brady Fleurent, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Travis Broughman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Utica

Add Patrick Grasso, F returned from loan to Utica

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)

Cincinnati:

Add Jalen Smereck, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve

Delete Jalen Smereck, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Justin Misiak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Owen Headrick, D activated from reserve

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve

Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Indy:

Add Chad Yetman, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Jacksonville:

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Kansas City:

Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Norfolk:

Add Josh McDougall, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Delete Josh McDougall, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Rapid City:

Add Simon Lavigne, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Add Tyson Helgesen, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Zach Alvarado, G added as EBUG

Add Mike Chen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Savannah:

Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on reserve

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Tulsa:

Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve

Delete Benjamin Gagne, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Add Chris Komma, G added as EBUG

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Zachary Tsekos, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Alfaro, F recalled by Abbotsford

Worcester:

Add Zack Bross, F activated from reserve

Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

