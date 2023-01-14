Wichita, Allen Round Two Tonight

January 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman Kyle Rhodes (left) vs. the Allen Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against rival, Allen.

Last night, the Americans scored a late third-period goal and won by a 4-3 final. Allen leaped out to a 2-0 lead before Wichita stormed back to tie it at two in the first. Hank Crone and Quinn Preston exchanged goals in the second. Colton Hargrove scored the eventual game-winner late in the third to help the Americans knock off the Thunder.

With the win, Allen moves into a three-way tie for fifth place with Utah and Tulsa as each team has 27 points. Wichita remains in second place with 43 points. The Thunder are 6-3-1 over their last 10 games. Allen is 6-4-0 over that same stretch.

The Kid Line stayed hot last night. Michal Stinil tallied two assists, Quinn Preston added his 13th goal of the season and Brayden Watts recorded a helper. The threesome are first, second and third on the team in scoring.

Jay Dickman recorded his 11th goal of the season last night. He has goals in back-to-back games and markers in eight of his last 10. He needs nine goals to reach 20 in back-to-back seasons. He has 17 points (11g, 17a) in 35 games this year.

Chris McKay recorded his second goal of the season last night. He tallied his first of the season on January 4 against Idaho. The second-year defenseman has nine points (2g, 7a) in 22 games so far this season.

Wichita has been humming on the power play over the last 11 games. The Thunder are 19-for-59 over that stretch, good for a 32.2% clip. Wichita has two or more power play goals in seven of the last 11 outings and had a stretch of two or more markers on the man advantage in six-straight before last Friday night.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is third in minutes played (1322) and second in saves (724)...Brayden Watts is second in the league with 47 points, second in goals (19) and third in assists (28)...Michal Stinil is third in points (45) and fourth in assists (28)...Mark Liwiski is fourth for rookies with 65 penalty minutes...Wichita is 14-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-3-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 10-4-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 16-9-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

ALLEN NOTES - Hank Crone is fifth in the league with 44 points...Jack Combs is tied for sixth in the league with 40 points and tied for third with 19 goals...Allen has wins in back-to-back games...

Tonight is Back The Red, White and Blue, a Salute to First Responders, presented by QC Kinetix of Wichita. Join us at 5 p.m. for the annual Police vs. Fire Game. Ticket admission will get you into both games. Use the code POLICE or FIRE for discounted tickets.

Sunday is Machinist Union Local Lodge 839 Night and a Season Ticket Holder Post-Game Skate as we welcome in the Tulsa Oilers.

To buy tickets for any of the three games this weekend, click here.

The San Jose Sharks-themed Affiliation uniforms are now live on the DASH Auction App. Bidding ends during our game on Saturday night. To bid on your favorite player's jersey, click here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

