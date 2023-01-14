Game Notes: at Tulsa

GAME #36 at Tulsa

1/14/23 | BOK Center | 7:05 p.m. CT

LAST TIME OUT: Weiland Parrish scored twice, Adam Carlson made 29 saves and the Rush beat the Tulsa Oilers 3-1 on Friday night at the BOK Center. Rapid City won for the fifth time in its past seven games.

STRONG IN NET: Adam Carlson stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced in the 3-1 win over Tulsa on Friday night. Carlson has won back-to-back starts for the first time this season. He made 30 saves on 32 shots in the 3-2 overtime win over Utah at home on Saturday. Prior to the last two games, the Rush had lost Carlson's last five starts. He has raised his save percentage 18 points in his last two games, from .862 to .880.

WHAT A DEBUT: In his first game with the Rush, Weiland Parrish scored his first two ECHL goals. Parrish scored twice in the second period on Friday night. It was his second career ECHL game; he had previously played one game for the Kalamazoo Wings in November. In 73 career SPHL games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers, he has 25 goals and 61 assists. Alex Carlson also made his Rush debut on Friday and fought Tulsa's Kylor Wall in the second period. Both Parrish and Carlson were signed by Rapid City on Thursday.

THE MATCHUP: Rapid City and Tulsa have met seven times this season and the Rush are 5-2-0-0. Alex Aleardi leads all skaters with 12 points on four goals and eight assists in the seven games. Daniil Chechelev is 4-0-0-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .927 SV% in four starts.

HEATING UP: Since snapping its season-long seven-game losing streak, Rapid City has won five of its past seven games. The Rush have outscored their opponents 27-23 in those seven games. The Rush are back above .500 for the first time since they were 13-12-0-0 on December 21.

AWAY FROM HOME: Rapid City improved its road record to 7-11-0-0 in Friday's win and snapped a six-game road losing streak in the process. The Rush had not won a road game since completing a three-game sweep in Allen on December 4.

ODDS AND ENDS: Friday's game was the fifth time this season the Rush won a game during which they allowed the first goal. Rapid City is now 5-12-0-0 when allowing the first goal...for the first time this season, the Rush did not have a power play opportunity on Friday...Friday was the first time this season the Rush won a game during which they wore black jerseys. Rapid City is now 1-6-0-0 in black...Saturday night is game 36 for the Rush and will complete the first half of their 72-game regular season.

UP NEXT: The Rush will travel to Kansas City for a Monday night matchup with the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at Cable Dahmer Arena.

ECHL Stories from January 14, 2023

