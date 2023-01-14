Stingrays Fall in First Meeting with Everblades
January 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays (21-6-3-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (20-8-3-2) by a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Florida broke through for the 1-0 lead at the 5:17 mark of the opening period as Blake Winiecki found the net on his eighth goal of the year. A collision in the crease forced Clay Stevenson out of position where Winiecki flipped the rebound into the open goal from the slot.
Justin Florek evened the score at one goal apiece four minutes later with his 10th tally of the year. Florek wasted no time rebounding a Cam Johnson save into the back of the net for the 1-1 game in the first period.
The Everblades regained a one-goal advantage 3:03 into the second frame as Oliver Chau raced for the breakaway goal. Cole Moberg lifted the puck out of the Florida zone and found Chau in stride for the shorthanded tally.
South Carolina answered with a goal from Alex Fortin twenty seconds later while on the same power play. Fortin snapped a shot from inside the blue line that deflected off Johnson and past the endline to tie the game at two goals each.
James McEwan netted the eventual game-winning goal 4:42 into the third period on his fourth marker of the season. McEwan fired a snapshot from the top of the left circle that beat the glove of Stevenson for the 3-2 lead.
Cam Darcy iced the game with 34 seconds left in regulation on his sixth goal of the year for the 4-2 victory.
The Stingrays complete a four-game week tomorrow, January 15th at the North Charleston Coliseum as they host the Florida Everblades at 3:05 p.m. It's Youth Sports Day presented by ARS Rescue Rooter. We will celebrate our youth athletes and the first 1,500 kids (14 and under) will receive a youth backpack.
