Royals Host Thunder in Series Finale on Flintstones Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a two-game home series with the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, January 14th at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The series finale features the Flintstones Night promotional game. Enjoy festivities throughout the game including a Yabba dabba do voice contest, Fruity Pebbles eating contest, and a Flintstones costume contest. Compete in all three fan contests for a chance to win a Royals prize pack.

Join us after the game for the second Post-Game Skate of the season with Royals players! Bring your skates to the arena and drop them off at the information desk located at the front entrance of the arena. Once you retrieve your skates following the conclusion of the game, you and your group will be directed down to the ice and join the players! Skate rentals will not be provided.

Also, swing on over to Cheers American Bistro in the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading for a Post-Game party featuring a post-game show hosted by Erik Jesberger. Forward Charlie Gerard will be the show's special guest!

Drink deals include $2 off craft beers from 3-4:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 21-10-1 record after defeating Adirondack in theirprevious game, 5-1, on Friday January 13th. Alec Butcher scored two goals for his seventh professional career multi-goal game, first as a Royal. Pat Nagle turned aside 24 of 25 shots for his fourth consecutive win with Reading (8-3-0).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 42-25-7 against Adirondack and have won all four meetings with the Thunder this season. Reading defeated the Thunder in overtime prior to the series opener on November 26th, 3-2. Mason Millman scored seven seconds into the extra frame which tied him with former Royals captain Derek Whitmore for the fastest overtime goal in franchise history.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .672 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 16-4-1 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.762%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland and four games fewer played compared to Worcester. The Growlers (24-9-1-0) hold first place in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Worcester sits in third place (19-14-3-0) while Maine (19-11-1-1) stands in fourth and Trois-Rivières (14-18-2-0) holds fifth place in the standings. Adirondack lands in sixth with a 10-16-5-1 record while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 6-26-1-2 record.

Adirondack had their five-game point streak snapped in their loss to Reading in the series opener. They have dropped five of their last six games on the road where they've been outscored by their opponents 25 goals to their own 16. Forward Xavier Parent leads the team in goals (10)) and points (24 while captain Shane Harper leads the team In assists (17)).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener against Adirondack:

Streaks:

Forward Shane Sellar is on a four-game point streak (3 G, 3 A)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a two-game point streak (2 G, 1 A)

Goalie Pat Nagle is on a four-game win streak with Reading (Dec. 11 - Present)

Milestones:

Forward Alec Butcher scored his first multi-goal game as a Royal

Defenseman Adam Karashik earned his first assist of his ECHL career

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 12th in the league in points (35)

Among rookies, Newton is tied for third in goals and in points

Forward Trey Bradley is tied for tied for 15h in the league in points (33)

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (65), tied for first in fighting majors (5)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is 12th among defensemen in points (22)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in game-winning goals (2)

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

