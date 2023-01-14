ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Idaho's Carter Johnson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #451, Utah at Idaho, on Jan. 13.

Johnson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 14:32of the second period.

Johnson will miss Idaho's game vs. Utah tonight (Jan. 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

