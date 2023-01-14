Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Everblades, January 14 at 6:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they square off with the Florida Everblades for the first time this season at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays enter the game with an 11-game point streak on the line.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night in North Charleston beginning with a power play goal from Josh Wilkins. Bear Hughes and Anthony Del Gaizo followed up with goals to close out the second period. Savannah stormed back with a trio of their own goals in the third frame to force overtime. Jonny Evans netted the overtime winner with 1:16 remaining on the clock for the 4-3 victory.

ALL-TIME SERIES

For the first time this season, South Carolina and Florida will renew their rivalry at the North Charleston Coliseum for a pair of games this Saturday and Sunday. The two teams have faced off a total of 223 times since the Everblades' inaugural season (1998-1999) and are at a near deadlock. The Stingrays are 99-100-25 against the reigning Kelly Cup Champions after going 1-5-2 during last year's rebuild. The lone win came in the eighth and final game in which South Carolina won 6-3 to close out the home portion of their 2021-22 schedule.

SCOUTING FLORIDA

Following a 5-1 win over Atlanta on Wednesday, South Carolina has regained a share of first place in the South Division with 44 points. South Carolina has been able to reach this mark despite being the only team to play less than 30 games this year. The Stingrays are 1-0 already during one of the most important weeks of the season with a trio of games against Savannah and Florida on the horizon.

JONNY ON THE SPOT

Despite a multitude of chances this season, Jonny Evans has struggled to find the back of the net on a consistent basis. Evans overtime goal last night was only his fourth of the season on his 70th shot and his first tally since October 28th against Greenville. The former collegiate All-American is hoping that this goal will open the gates for a flurry of goals.

STEVIE WONDERFUL

Clay Stevenson has quickly moved his way into being one of the top goaltenders in the ECHL during his rookie season. In 14 games this year, the Dartmouth College product is 9-2-2-1 with a league-best 0.934% save percentage and a 2.04 goals against average, second best in the ECHL. Over the last nine starts, Stevenson has been even better with a 7-0-1-1 record, a 0.956 save percentage, and a 1.41 goals against average.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

Florida at South Carolina - Sunday, January 15 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Friday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, January 21 at 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, January 22 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m.

