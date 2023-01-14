McKechney Scores Overtime Winner as Rabbits Top Savannah 2-1
January 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Josh McKechney's overtime goal lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 2-1 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Despite outshooting the Ghost Pirates in the opening frame, the Swamp Rabbits fell behind at the 11:56 mark, as Pat Guay scored a power-play goal for the 1-0 Savannah lead.
Greenville pressed for a tying goal as the second period began, peppering the Savannah net with 14 shots in the frame. At 5:40, Brett Kemp fired a loose puck into the Ghost Pirate net for his ninth of the season and the 1-1 score line.
After a scoreless third period that saw the Swamp Rabbits outshoot the Ghost Pirates 17-8, the two sides headed to overtime tied at 1-1. In the extra frame, Alex Ierullo slid the puck to Josh McKechney, who burried the game-winner for Greenville just 51 seconds into overtime.
Goaltender David Hrenak stopped 27 of 28 Savannah shots for his ninth win of the season for the Swamp Rabbits.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 19-10-7-0 while the Ghost Pirates fall to 11-18-7-0.
The Swamp Rabbits take to the road on Thursday, January 19, for a meeting with the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
