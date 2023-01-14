K-Wings Push Fuel to Limit, Fall 3-2

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (14-16-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, got off to a quick start, but the Indy Fuel (24-10-1-0) capitalized on opportunities at the end of the second period and won at Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday, 3-2.

The K-Wings' penalty kill unit was exceptional once again, going a perfect 5/5 to finish without allowing a power play goal for the sixth time in their last eight games (31/33, 93.9%). Unfortunately, the Fuel's penalty kill produced a short-handed game-winning goal at the 19:54 mark of the second period.

Max Humitz (10) got out to a quick start with a goal at the 0:36 mark of the first period, the K-Wings' fastest tally to start a game, going forehand to backhand in the slot to grab the 1-0 lead. Brandon Saigeon (20) brought the puck up the ice, sent a pass to Logan Lambdin (3), who found Humitz in space.

The Fuel then tied the game at the 7:00 mark, and that's where the game stood heading into the first intermission.

At the 4:36 mark of the second, Leif Mattson (2) scored his first goal as a K-Wing to regain the lead. On the play, Anthony Florentino (1) dished the puck from the blue line to Justin Taylor (9) behind the net, and he found Mattson crashing the crease for the vacated slot goal.

The assist for Taylor went in the books as No. 250 in his ECHL career and No. 229 as a K-Wing, moving him into sole possession of fourth all-time in Kalamazoo history, passing Mike Wanchuk (228).

Indy scored to tie the game, 2-2, at the 14:11 mark.

Evan Cormier (5-12-2-0) was stout in net, stopping 31 of 34 shots by the Fuel including a penalty shot at the 18:47 mark of the second period. Two shifts later Indy found the game-winner.

The K-Wings immediately travel to Wheeling to take on the Nailers (17-16-2-0) Sunday at 4:10 p.m. EST at Wesbanco Arena.

The K-Wings next home game is at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 20 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center. The team will be honoring their 80s Alumni. Head to the game to meet a couple of your favorite Wings from the decade and enjoy a $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas and hot dogs).

