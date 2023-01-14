Allen Climbs Back To Knock Off Wichita, 3-2

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita couldn't hold onto a two-goal lead on Saturday night, falling to Allen by a 3-2 final at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jake Wahlin and Dylan MacPherson provided the offense in the losing effort.

Chad Butcher and Liam Finlay tallied goals a minute apart late in the third period to push the Americans to their second win against the Thunder this weekend.

Wahlin gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead early in the first period. He jumped on a rebound near the right post and beat Luke Peressini for his eighth of the season.

In the second, MacPherson made it 2-0 with his sixth of the year. He took a pass near the left point and fired a shot past Peressini on the power play.

Jack Combs cut the lead to 2-1 with a one-timer from the left circle at 17:17 that beat Evan Buitenhuis.

In the third, Butcher tied the game at 15:10. He fired a one-timer after Grant Herbert stole a puck near the left circle. Hebert went down the slot and fed a pass over to Butcher near the edge of the left circle and beat Buitenhuis.

Finlay gave Allen its first lead at 16:11. He took a nice feed from Combs near the crease and beat Buitenhuis from in-close to make it 3-2.

Wichita pulled Buitenhuis for the extra attacker, but couldn't get another past Peressini.

Wichita went 1-for-5 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Dickman earned an assist, giving him points three-straight. Liwiski, Ibragimov and Bates also grabbed helpers.

