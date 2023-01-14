Florida Faces South Carolina for the First Time this Season

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Florida Everblades play the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time this season on Saturday, January 14 at 6:05 p.m.

Florida is playing their third game of a four-game road trip and is looking for their first win on the trip. The Everblades lost 7-3 to the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday before falling 3-2 in a shootout against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last night.

South Carolina defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates 4-3 on overtime last night to stretch their winning streak up to four games. After finishing last in the South Division last season, the Stingrays now hold the second-best points percentage in the ECHL.

Florida went 7-1-0-0 against the Stingrays last season, scoring at least three goals in all eight games.

