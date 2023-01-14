All-Star Matsushima Gives Rush First Overtime Loss of Season

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated Rapid City 4-3 in overtime at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Zach Court opened the scoring with his second of the season 1:52 in, giving Rapid City a 1-0 lead. Keanu Yamaoto wired a power-play snapper past Colten Ellis with 6:15 left in the frame to give the Rush a 2-0 lead heading into the opening intermission.

Calder Brooks made it 3-0 on the one-minute mark of the second period. Max Golod - an Anaheim Ducks contract - scored his third of the season 5:33 into the period, bringing the score 3-1.

Logan Nijhoff scored the first goal of the third, pulling the Oilers within one. With 9:39 remaining in regulation, Jarod Hilderman scored his first of the season to tie the affair.

All-Star Eddie Matsushima scored a game-winning overtime goal with 27.1 seconds left, lifting the Oilers over the Rush.

Tulsa travels to Wichita, Kansas tomorrow, Jan. 15 to face the Thunder at 4:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

