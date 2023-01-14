Lions out to Stop Their Losing Streak

January 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Two good performances against the Solar Bears were not enough for head coach Marc-André Bergeron's Lions to nail down a victory, with only a single point to show for their efforts against Orlando in the first two games of their three-game series. Trois-Rivières will be looking for a win this afternoon to set the stage for the second half of the season. The Lions need to be ready from the get-go today, as last night the team conceded two goals in the first 1:35 of the game. Now trailing the fourth place Maine Mariners by 10 points in the North Division, the Lions will need to start a new winning streak if they want to punch a ticket to the playoffs.

Players to watch

Lions' captain Cédric Montminy has found his way onto the scoresheet with increasing regularity. The forward has 3-3-6 totals in his last six games.

Solar Bears forward Michael Brodzinski has 23 points in 35 games this season. The 27-year-old had two assists in last night's 4-1 Orlando victory.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.