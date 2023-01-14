Idaho Blanks Utah 4-0

Boise, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-0 on a Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena. Remi Poirier earned a 22 save shutout and they got 2 goals from Willie Knierim and 1 goal and 2 assists from Justin Ducharme.

Janis Svanenbergs scored 5:11 into the contest. Idaho led 1-0 after 1 period. Knierim scored unassisted 1:11 into the second period. Idaho led 2-0 after 2 periods. Knierim scored his second goal of the game 10:39 into the third period to make it a 3-0 game. Ducharme scored 16:08 in to complete the scoring.

Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play but was 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Idaho outshot Utah 38 to 22. Grizzlies' goaltender Garrett Metcalf saved 34 of 38 as his record falls to 7-2 on the season.

The Grizzlies host the Steelheads on Monday afternoon at 3:10 pm. It's Nickelodeon Day where the Grizzlies are wearing SpongeBob SquarePants themed jerseys. It's also Sensory Friendly day. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Remi Poirier (Idaho) - 22 save shutout.

2. Willie Knierim (Idaho) 2 goals.

3. Justin Ducharme (Idaho) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

