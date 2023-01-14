Fuel Set New Attendance Record

January 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,559 people for Star Wars night, beating their franchise attendance record of 6,551 set just two weeks ago. In their attempt to bounce back after a loss to Cincinnati on Friday, the Fuel won 3-2 after a scoreless third period.

Kalamazoo kicked off the scoring just 36 seconds into the game with a goal by Max Humitz assisted by Logan Lambdin and Brandon Saigeon. At exactly the seven-minute mark of the first period, Spencer Watson tied the game at one with the help of Cam Hillis and Alex Wideman who created a great passing sequence before the goal was scored.

At the end of the first period, Indy was outshooting Kalamazoo 13-10 but the score remained 1-1 despite two penalties being handed out to each team.

Leif Mattson was able to give the K-Wings the lead again just four and a half minutes into the second period with a shot right in front of Driscoll after Kalamazoo played the puck behind the net.

Ten minutes later, Spencer Watson got his second goal of the game, once again to tie up the game. Wideman got his second assist of the game on this goal along with Kirill Chaika.

With just over a minute to go, Andrew Bellant was given a penalty shot after his breakaway opportunity was interfered with. He did not score on the penalty shot but got a breakaway opportunity almost identical to the first with just six seconds left in the period to give the Fuel their first lead of the game and their tenth shorthanded goal of the season as a team.

With no goals in the third period and just a few penalties handed out for some spicy behavior, the Fuel won 3-2.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.