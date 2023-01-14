Green, Tyutyayev, and Sebrango Register Two Points Each in Home Loss

TOLEDO, OHIO - Toledo forward Gordie Green, as well as defensemen Donovan Sebrango and Kirill Tyutyayev, all picked up two points each in a tough home loss to the rival Komets this evening.

What Happened:

It was an action-packed first period tonight at the Huntington Center. Just over two minutes in, Fort Wayne's Mackenzie Dwyer put the Walleye on a power play after a slashing penalty. Toledo's man advantage only lasted seven seconds before Sam Craggs received a high-sticking minor. The teams went 4-on-4 for just under two minutes before the Walleye went on the remaining seven seconds of the penalty kill. With two seconds left shorthanded, Mitchell Heard got the night started as he rebounded a Kirill Tyutyayev shot from the right circle. Defenseman Donovan Sebrango picked up the second assist with the pass to Tyutyayev.

Fort Wayne picked up their second penalty at 6:57 with a hooking minor going to Joe Masonius. The Komets picked up the penalty kill, but Gordie Green extended the Walleye lead less than a minute later on a one-timer from Tyutyayev. Ryan Lowney tallied the second assist on the equal-strength goal.

Just 15 seconds after play resumed, Cole Fraser and Daniel Maggio dropped the gloves next to the Toledo net, earning themselves matching majors at 9:36. At 10:23, Fort Wayne got on board thanks to Mark Rassell. At the same time, Toledo's Charlie Curti received a hooking penalty. Exactly two minutes after the Walleye penalty kill, Joshua Winquist picked up an unassisted goal to tie the game.

At 18:50, Charlie Curti re-established the Toledo lead. As Trenton Bliss carried the puck into the Komets zone, he left it for Thomas Ebbing, who made the quick pass to Curti for the goal. This concluded the scoring action in an opening period that saw shots even at ten.

Just 2:17 into the second period, Shawn Boudrias erased the Walleye lead, making it 3-3. Five minutes later, the Komets took their first lead of the night off Josh Winquist's second goal. Toledo got the opportunity to restore the tie after a high-sticking call against Mark Rassell at 11:06. The Walleye man advantage lasted only 38 seconds before Sam Craggs received his second high-sticking minor of the game at 11:44. After the Fort Wayne penalty expired, Toledo went on a 38-second penalty kill. With his third of the game, Joshua Winquist extended the Komets lead to two halfway through the 13th minute. Tye Felhaber added another just over a minute later to make it 6-3 in favor of the visitors.

With just 21 seconds gone in the third period, Drew Worrad sent a one-timer past Rylan Parenteau into the Fort Wayne net. Gordie Green and Donovan Sebrango added their second points of the night with the assists. Three more Toledo power play opportunities arose throughout the third period, but Fort Wayne held on to the end for an empty-netter in the last minute and the road victory.

Speed Stats:

With a single assist, Trenton Bliss extended his six-game point streak. The forward now has 11 points (3G, 8A) in his last seven games.

Gordie Green notched his second straight multi-point game with a goal and an assist.

Donovan Sebrango picked up two assists for his second multi-point game as a Walleye.

Kirill Tyutyayev tallied his fifth multi-point game and second straight with two assists.

Up Next:

The Walleye will conclude the weekend with another home game tomorrow against Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m.

