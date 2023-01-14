Royals Complete Comeback in Third to Sweep Thunder, 3-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 3-1, on Saturday, January 14th at Santander Arena. The Royals improved to 22-10-1 and won their eighth consecutive contest over the Thunder dating back to April, 2022. Pat Nagle earned his fifth consecutive win with the Royals stopping 37 of 38 shots faced (9-3-0). Isaac Poulter suffered the loss in net for Adirondack with 23 saves on 25 shots faced (3-5-2).

The Royals were held scoreless through the opening two periods of play for the second time this season, but had exceptional play from Nagle to keep the game within a goal. In the opposite crease, Poulter made two breakaway saves and had some help from his goalpost to keep the Royals off the board through 40 minutes. Two shots off the post brought Reading within inches of tying the score before the third period, but to no avail.

In the third period, the Royals were able to turn their close calls into goal calls in a comeback effort over Adirondack's defense. Tyler Kirkup evened the score on a rebound coughed up by Poulter that the forward lifted past the netminder's left pad. Kirkup settled the puck with his skate and kicked it to his forehand to net his sixth goal of the season on the Royals 13th shot of the game.

Charlie Gerard threaded a shot in between Poulter's pad and the right post to put Reading ahead with 5:45 remaining in regulation. Gerard and Max Newton connected with a pair of passes at Adirodnack's goal line until Gerard turned on goal and put the puck off of Poulter's left pad and into the back of Adirondack's net for his 14th goal of the season as well as his fourth point in his last three games (3 G, 1 A).

Reading sealed the come from behind victory with an empty net goal off of an Adirondack turnover in their own zone. Brendan Hoffmann sniped the puck into the empty net from the top of the zone for his fifth goal of the season. The goal put the Royals in front by two goals with 59 seconds remaining in regulation.

Reading's offense scored three unanswered goals in the third period behind Nagle's 21 saves through the final 40 minutes of play. Reading's penalty kill unit killed off all three penalties charged to them, for seven-straight penalties killed in the entirety of the two-game series. The Royals were held scoreless on the power play for the first time in their last six games, going 0/2 on the man-advantage.

The Royals improved to 5-0 in the season series against Adirondack (43-25-7 all-time) and are 2-3 when trailing after two periods on the season. Additionally, Reading bolsters a win percentage of .773% against North Division foes, good for the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (REA vs. North Div.: 17-4-1).

The Royals continue their four-game homestand on Monday, January 16th against the Maine Mariners at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena for the MLK Day promotional game. The Royals conclude the homestand with the Craft Beer / Puck and Putts Night promotional game on Friday, January 20th.

