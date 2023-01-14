Rémi Poirier Collects Shutout In 4-0 Win Over Utah

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (28-5-0-1, 57pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (13-19-1-0, 27pts) by a final score of 4-0 Saturday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,242 fans. It was the 14th straight sellout and the 15th in 17 home games this year. Idaho will square off against the Grizzlies in Utah at 3:10 p.m. Monday.

Janis Svanenbergs (1-0-1) scored the only goal of the first period about five minutes. Idaho outshot Utah 15-10 in the first frame.

Just 71 seconds into the second frame Willie Knierim (2-0-) elevated the score to 2-0. Nick Canade and Dakota Raabe dropped the gloves with just inside five minutes to play in the stanza and that is when the physicality really started to pick up. Moments later Aaron Thow and Knierim would be assessed matching minors for roughing after the whistle. The Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 13-4 in the frame and led 2-0 through 40 minutes of play.

Knierim grabbed his second goal of the game midway through third period to make it 3-0. Justin Ducharme (1-2-3) tallied his first of the night with just 3:52 to play in regulation.

Rémi Poirier recorded his second shutout of the season making 22 saves picking up his eighth straight win while Garrett Metcalf received the loss making 34 saves on 38 shots.

SCORING

- 1st, 5:11| 1-0 IDH GOAL: Ryan Dmowski back deep in his own zone stretched Justin Ducharme out through the neutral zone. At the attacking line Ducharme slid the puck to Janis Svanenbergs in the high slot. Svanenbergs from the left circle with one hand on his stick guided the puck from his backhand through the legs of Metcalf.

- 2nd, 1:11 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: Knierim on the near side of the goal line went upstairs over the shoulder of Metcalf.

- 3rd, 10:39 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: From behind the cage Ducharme centered a pass for Knierim in the left circle. Knierim ripped one near side by Metcalf.

- 3rd, 16:08 | 4-0 IDH GOAL: Zane Franklin forced a turnover in the left-wing corner. From behind the net Ryan Dmowski fed Ducharme in the left circle. Ducharme snapped it off through the wickets of Metcalf.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Rémi Poirier

2) Willie Knierim

3) Justin Ducharme

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 0-for-3 on power-play while Utah was 0-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Utah 38-22.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Dawson Barteaux (INJ), Wade Murphy (DNP), and Janis Svanenbergs did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 126-63-26 all-time vs. Utah and 70-29-13 in Boise.

- Willie Knierim scored his first multi-goal game of his career and now has points in three straight games.

- Justin Ducharme tied a career best with three points (1-2-3).

- Owen Headrick picked up an assist increasing his point streak to three games and lead all skaters with a +4 rating.

- Rémi Poirier collected his second shutout, eighth straight win, and leads the league with a 1.84 goals against average and .934 save percentage.

- Ryan Dmowski tallied two assists for his team leading 13th multi-point game.

