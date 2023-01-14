Iowa Loses in OT to Kansas City, 4-3

Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders lost in overtime to the Kansas City Mavericks, 4-3, Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tommy Muck scored his second of the game at the slot with 42 seconds left in overtime after Jeremy McKenna fed him.

Iowa's Tommy Parrottino scored twice for his first professional multi-goal game.

In an energetic first frame, each team scored twice and Corbin Kaczperski blocked ten shots. Iowa scored first on a redirect from Parrottino on the power play. James Sanchez twirled the puck to the slot and Parrottino reached his stick out and nudged it in at 2:46 of the first.

After Kansas City scored back-to-back power play goals in the first frame, Iowa needed just 64 seconds to tie the game back up with 3:23 to go. Jake Durflinger helped jump start the neutral ice turnover, subtly lifting a defender's stick. Next, Griff Jeszka scooped and raced on a two-on-one. Striding to the left slot, the left had the far post and sniped it blocker side for his second of the season.

Pascal Laberge made it 3-2 Mavericks with KC's third man-up goal of the game at 7:53 of the second.

Iowa tied it at three with Parrottino's second of the night. With 5:10 to go in the second, Iowa fended off a potential net-front jab and Mike Pastujov turned it the other way through the middle. He found Parrottino at the center-ice logo to start a two-on-one. A left-handed shot, Parrottino deftly walked it to the slot and laid a wrister to the blocker side.

Corbin Kaczperski blocked 27 shots. Shane Starrett made 29 denials.

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

The Heartlanders are next at home for three games against division foe Toledo on Friday, January 20, Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 at 2:05 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Rose Friday and the game is presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:05 p.m., join the Heartlanders for Faith & Family Night, our annual night where faith, fellowship and hockey are celebrated, presented by Pizza Ranch. On Sunday, Jan. 22, we're very excited for Dash's Birthday Party presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic and Star Wars Day; we'll have local mascots around Xtream Arena to celebrate our Mascot Dash is style with fun birthday activities, with a Star Wars twist. It's also a Fanbango Giveaway to all fans in attendance, courtesy of Steindler.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

