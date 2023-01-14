ECHL Transactions - January 14
January 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 14, 2023:
Cincinnati:
Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Xavier Cormier, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Carson Vance, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve
Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve
Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Reid Yochim, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Iowa:
Add Trey Phillips, D activated from reserve
Delete Clayton Phillips, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve
Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Dryden McKay, G activated from reserve
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Tag Bertuzzi, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Delete Sam Hu, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from reserve
Delete Adam Karashik, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Ian Mackey, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Spencer Naas, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
South Carolina:
Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve
Toledo:
Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve
Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve
Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Delete John Albert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Olivier Ouellet, F activated from reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Colton Ellis, G activated from reserve
Add Maxim Golod, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryley Lindgren, F placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Maniscalco, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Brett Van Os, F activated from reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
