ECHL Transactions - January 14

January 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 14, 2023:

Cincinnati:

Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Xavier Cormier, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Carson Vance, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve

Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Reid Yochim, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Iowa:

Add Trey Phillips, D activated from reserve

Delete Clayton Phillips, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve

Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Dryden McKay, G activated from reserve

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Delete Sam Hu, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from reserve

Delete Adam Karashik, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Ian Mackey, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Spencer Naas, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

South Carolina:

Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve

Toledo:

Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve

Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Delete John Albert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Olivier Ouellet, F activated from reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Colton Ellis, G activated from reserve

Add Maxim Golod, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryley Lindgren, F placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Maniscalco, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Brett Van Os, F activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

