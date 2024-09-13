Whitecaps FC Sign Midfielder Jeevan Badwal and Forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau to MLS Contracts

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has signed midfielder Jeevan Badwal and forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau to MLS contracts from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2). Badwal has agreed to an MLS contract as a Homegrown player through 2027, with club options for 2028 and 2029. Fleuriau Chateau has agreed to an MLS contract through 2025, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

Whitecaps FC midfielder Jeevan Badwal

Started 16 of his 19 appearances with WFC2 this season, scoring two goals and adding three assists

Joined the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy system at the age of 13 in 2019

Youngest player at Whitecaps FC preseason in Marbella, Spain

Selected to the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Started all three matches for Canada at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

"Having joined our Academy in 2019, Jeevan continues to progress through our club and takes every challenge in stride," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He is comfortable on the ball, positionally sound, and does the simple things very well. We are excited for Jeevan to make the next step in his young career."

Badwal, 18, is the 26th all-time academy player to sign an MLS contract with the club.

The product of Surrey, BC signed his first professional contract with WFC2 in February, becoming the 12th Canadian teenager to be signed to a professional contract since the side began play in MLS NEXT Pro in 2022. So far this season, he has started 16 of his 19 appearances for WFC2, notching two goals and three assists.

Badwal has signed four MLS short-term agreements with the first team this season. His first call-up was back in February for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One against Tigres UANL and his second call-up was for the MLS regular season away match at New England Revolution in June. The midfielder earned his first team debut in his third call-up, as he came on as a substitute in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship semfinal first leg against Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium. His final call-up saw him named to the bench for the home match against FC Dallas on September 7.

"I am very excited for this moment," added Badwal. "It means a lot to my family and I, especially after coming through the academy with the club I grew up with and I'm really excited to get started. I want to thank the fans for all their support, I can't wait to play in front of them and show my qualities on the pitch."

In 2023, Badwal made five starts and eight appearances as an amateur player with WFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro.

Prior to moving up to MLS NEXT Pro, the young midfielder played with the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy in MLS NEXT, and was selected to the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game. Badwal first joined the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy as a 13-year-old in 2019.

On the international stage, Badwal has represented Canada at the U-17 level, starting all three matches at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. In June, the midfielder started both friendlies for Canada's U-20 side against Chile and Paraguay in La Calera, Chile, as well as all four games in the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico.

In his youth, Badwal played at Coastal FC, Surrey FC, Supra Academy, and B.E.S.T. Academy.

Whitecaps FC forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

Leads WFC2 in goalscoring this season with eight goals across 17 starts and 21 appearances

Part of Whitecaps FC preseason camp in Marbella, Spain

Led St. John's University with 14 goals in 2023, adding one assist

"Nicolas joined us from the MLS SuperDraft last December and throughout his first year in Vancouver, he showed us he has the Whitecaps mentality," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Nicolas leads MLS NEXT Pro in shots on target, has a very strong work rate and willpower. We are looking forward to seeing his growth as he builds on his young professional career."

Fleuriau Chateau, 22, was originally selected 74th overall by Whitecaps FC at the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after spending two years at St. John's University. In March, the product of Ottawa, Ontario was signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Whitecaps FC 2.

So far this season, Fleuriau Chateau has started 17 of his 21 appearances for WFC2, tallying a team-leading eight goals and four assists. In addition, the forward sits tied for first in MLS NEXT Pro for shots on target with 29.

Fleuriau Chateau has signed four MLS short-term agreements with the first team this season. He was an unused substitute in his first two call-ups against St. Louis CITY SC on June 29 and Minnesota United FC on July 3. The forward then made his first team debut as a substitute in the second half of the club's away match against CF Montréal on July 6 and once again came off the bench in his final call-up against FC Dallas on September 7.

"I'm overcome with different emotions but I'm very grateful to the club for showing me great trust, I've felt super welcomed since my first day here, especially after missing my junior season in college due to injury," added Fleuriau Chateau. "Over the last year, my life has changed a lot and the gifts keep on coming so I'm very, very grateful to everyone here. I'm really excited to be able to play in front of the fans again, I felt super welcomed when I played my first home game last weekend. I hope to score some goals and win some games with them."

During his time at St. John's, Fleuriau Chateau was named to the All-Big East First Team in 2023 after leading the team with 14 goals and adding one assist in 17 appearances. It was a comeback season for the Canadian, who tore his ACL in 2022.

Prior to his injury, he appeared in 13 matches during his sophomore season, helping the Red Storm to an 11-6-3 record, a third place finish in the BIG EAST, and a berth in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In his youth, Fleuriau Chateau played at West Ottawa Soccer Club and Capital United.

TRANSACTIONS: On September 13, 2024, Whitecaps FC sign midfielder Jeevan Badwal to an MLS contract as a Homegrown player through 2027, with club options for 2028 and 2029, and forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau to an MLS contract through 2025, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

Jeevan Badwal

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-09

Weight: 145 pounds

Date of Birth: March 11, 2006 in Surrey, BC 

Hometown: Surrey, BC

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic 

Previous Team: Whitecaps FC 2 (2024)

Youth Clubs: Whitecaps FC BMO Academy, Coastal FC, Surrey FC, Supra Academy, B.E.S.T. Academy

Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

Position: Striker

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Date of Birth: May 21, 2002 in Ottawa, Ontario

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic

Previous Team: Whitecaps FC 2 (2024)

University: St. John's University (2021-23)

Youth Clubs: West Ottawa Soccer Club, Capital United

