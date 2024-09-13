LAFC Signs Luca Bombino, David Ochoa, Diego Rosales and Adrian Wibowo from LAFC2

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has signed defender Luca Bombino, goalkeeper David Ochoa, defender Diego Rosales, and forward Adrian Wibowo from LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro.

Bombino and Wibowo are former LAFC Academy players who will be the sixth and seventh Homegrown players in club history. A native of Saugus, Calif., Bombino is signed through 2025 with options through 2027. Los Angeles native Wibowo is signed through 2024 with options through 2027.

Bombino, 18, joined the LAFC Academy ahead of the 2018 season at the U-12 level from FC Valencia. He progressed to play for LAFC at the U-17 levels before signing with LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro in 2023. Overall, he has appeared in 31 games (28 starts) for LAFC2, registering two assists in 2,565 minutes. Bombino played a key role in helping lead the U.S. U-20 Youth National Team to the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship Final this summer. The defender has been available on the bench for LAFC four times this season on short-term loan agreements.

Wibowo, 18, first started playing with the LAFC Academy at the U-13 level during the 2017-18 season from TFA (Total Football Academy). Named to the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star game, Wibowo played with LAFC2 in 2023-2024, making a total of 30 appearances (22 starts) and registering 10 goals and nine assists in MLS NEXT Pro. This season, he leads LAFC2 with eight goals and six assists. Wibowo has represented the U.S. with the U-17 National Team and was signed to a short-term loan agreement for LAFC's Sept. 7 match vs. Houston.

Rosales, 18, is a native of South Gate, Calif., and is signed through 2024 with options through 2027. He was a member of LAFC's inaugural U-12 academy team during the 2016-17 season. In 2021, Rosales joined LAFC's affiliate USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC under an academy contract and made four appearances under then Lights head coach Steve Cherundolo.

Rosales signed a Homegrown contract with LAFC on June 21, 2023, and has appeared in 42 career MLS NEXT Pro games in 2023 and 2024, scoring one goal and registering one assist. He made his unofficial LAFC first-team debut at 14 in an international friendly vs. Club Peñarol on Jan. 25, 2020. Internationally, Rosales has represented the U.S.

Ochoa, 23, signs with LAFC through 2024 with options through 2026. The Oxnard, Calif., native originally signed with LAFC2 for 2024 and has made 15 appearances while registering two shutouts this season. Ochoa joined LAFC after spending the 2022-23 season with Liga MX Side Atlético San Luis, where he made eight combined appearances with the first team and U-20 squad. A dual United States and Mexican citizen, he has played for the Mexican Youth National Team at the U-21 level and for the U.S. Youth National Team from the U-16 to U-23 levels.

Ochoa has 35 career MLS appearances with Real Salt Lake and D.C. United from 2019-2022. LAFC previously acquired his right of first refusal from D.C. United in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 SuperDraft on Aug. 25.

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs defender Luca Bombino and forward Adrian Wibowo to a Homegrown Contract from LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro. LAFC signs defender Diego Rosales and goalkeeper David Ochoa from LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro.

Name: Luca Bombino

Number: 42

Position: Defender

Age: 18

Hometown: Saugus, CA

Citizenship: USA/Italy

Last Club: LAFC2 (MLS NEXT Pro)

Name: Adrian Wibowo

Number: 77

Position: Forward

Age: 18

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Citizenship: USA

Last Club: LAFC2 (MLS NEXT Pro)

Name: David Ochoa

Number 31

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 23

Hometown: Oxnard, CA

Citizenship: USA/Mexico

Last Club: LAFC2 (MLS NEXT Pro)

Name: Diego Rosales

Number 43

Position: Defender

Age: 18

Hometown: South Gate, CA

Citizenship: USA

Last Club: LAFC2 (MLS NEXT Pro)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.