CF Montréal Hosts Charlotte FC on Saturday
September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal returns from the September international break by hosting Charlotte FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).
In the thick of the MLS Cup playoff race, Laurent Courtois' side will take on Charlotte for the first time this season in a crucial match against an Eastern Conference foe. With seven games remaining, the Bleu-blanc-noir sits 13th in the Eastern Conference with 27 points, with five points separating the team from a playoff spot.
After refueling during the international break, Montreal will face a Charlotte squad who are nine points away from them in the Eastern Conference (6th - 38 points). Dean Smith's team is currently looking to shake up back-to-back winless games and aiming for a first-ever playoff participation after missing out in their first two MLS seasons.
Club legend Ignacio Piatti will be inducted onto the Wall of Fame at Stade Saputo with a special ceremony planned for halftime. For the occasion, Nacho Piatti posters will be given to fans at the exit of the stadium following the final whistle.
The match will also honour Kick Childhood Cancer month and the league's effort to fund pediatric cancer research. Players will wear a special Kick Childhood Cancer jersey during warmups and a special video will be presented, highlighting the Club's involvement with the Benjamin Lepage Foundation.
Sara Dufour will perform on the SiriusXM Stage before the game under sections 122 and 123, while Dany Placard will be performing after the final whistle. A mural created by artist LaCharbonne under the Western Night theme will also be unveiled under section 120.
