Houston Dynamo Football Club Collaborates with Black Star to Host Free Youth Clinics and College ID Camps

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) announced today that it expanded its partnership with For Soccer's Black Star. Both organizations will collaborate to host two free youth clinics plus an identification camp with Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) soccer programs this winter.

The First Touch Youth Clinics will provide a fun, engaging soccer and cultural experience for boys and girls ages 7-12 with the goal of cultivating and strengthening their love of the game. Participants will learn from professional coaches and players to enhance their skills, agility, and technique.

The opening First Touch Youth Clinic will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Alief Community Park (11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston TX 77072) with check-in beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT. All participants will receive a variety of giveaways courtesy of HDFC and Black Star. Registration for the September clinic is available HERE. The second First Touch Youth Clinic will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16. For more information on location and registration, click here.

Black Star launched in 2021 and works to facilitate the growth of the game within the Black community. In 2022, HDFC and Black Star teamed up to host the first-ever HBCU soccer ID camp in Houston, providing recruiting opportunities for more than 50 high school players and college transfers. That number more than doubled in 2023 for the second edition of the soccer ID camp. Additionally, Black Star have hosted events across the country in Los Angeles, Detroit and Washington D.C.

Given the success and interest in the area, the two organizations will partner to host the Allstate Next Wave Showcase x HBCU ID Camp on December 7 and 8, additional information will be shared later this fall. Participants will have the chance to show their talents in front of coaches from HBCUs countrywide. Representatives from HBCUs will attend the camp to evaluate, scout, and potentially recruit players into their collegiate soccer programs. Pro scouts from the girls and boys U.S. Soccer Youth National Teams and the Houston Dynamo will also be in attendance. Additional information is available here and a full list of events can be found below.

DESCRIPTION DATE TIME LOCATION REGISTER

First Touch Youth Clinic Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 8:00 a.m. CT 11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston TX 77072 CLICK HERE

First Touch Youth Clinic Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 8:00 a.m. CT To Be Announced CLICK HERE

Allstate Next Wave Showcase x HBCU ID Camp Dec. 7-8, 2024 8:00 a.m. CT

To Be Announced

